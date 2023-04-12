BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls resident said he is concerned about the recent murders in Brattleboro at properties owned by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, given that the new Bellows Falls Garage, an apartment complex owned by the trust, is nearing completion.
Merritt Schnipper asked the Rockingham Select Board on Tuesday, April 4 what plans are in place at the BF Garage project, given the recent violence in Brattleboro, including a March 30 shooting at 14 Birge Street. Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., was shot to death in one of the apartments. In August of 2022, a man was shot and killed at an apartment at Great River Terrace, another housing trust property in Brattleboro. The suspect is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Schnipper said he supports the work of the housing trust, but he said the two murders, which both appear to be drug related, raise some obvious concerns about security measures and screening of tenants at housing trust properties.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, the executive director of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, said that her organization is responding to many aspects of the drug crisis in Vermont and Windham County.
"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people with substance use throughout Vermont, and Windham County is experiencing a significantly higher number of opioid overdoses and opioid related emergency room visits than any other county in Vermont," she wrote in an email to the Reformer.
"This calls for a balancing act of compassion for community members who struggle with addiction, and ensuring resident and neighborhood safety," she added.
"To address safety, we are expanding our resident screening protocols and revising our tenant selection process to strengthen our ability to anticipate potential issues that may occur, and we’re working to respond quickly when an issue arises," she said.
"We have also recently introduced a new program that provides physical and mental health supports for our residents where they live. Our wellness nurse and mental health peer advocate are working in collaboration with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Health Care & Rehabilitation Service, Turning Point and Winston Prouty to provide a comprehensive menu of help for residents who need and want support," she said.
Schnipper said that it may be too late for the Rockingham board to get involved in the screening process, but he urged the board to do what it can to encourage security at the building, screening of tenants.
The BF Garage is due to start accepting tenants in June, according to the Housing Trust. Its formal ribbon cutting is later this month, according to Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham board.
Schnipper, a criminal defense lawyer, said he fully supports people with a criminal record getting a second chance and having access to affordable housing. And he said there is going to be increased housing pressure on Vermont's downtowns, as the Vermont Legislature grapples with the state's ongoing housing crisis.
He said the Housing Trust's smaller projects don't seem to be plagued by the violence that has erupted in the past eight months at the organization's larger properties. While the most recent shooting hasn't officially been labeled a drug-related shooting, Schnipper said it is likely related.
Golec said the Housing Trust employs Stewart Property Management to run the housing developments the organization already owns in Bellows Falls, including the Canal House and the Aubuchon Block.
He said Stewart is "very conscientious" and does a good job of running those properties.
Golec said, as far as he knew, Stewart would be employed to manage the Bellows Falls Garage, which will have 27 apartments, described as "affordable housing" and rented to people with varying incomes.
Golec said in his experience, "most of the drug problems come from private housing" and not the housing trust.
If Stewart Property is managing the BF Garage, Schnipper said, he is "reassured." But he said the fact remains that two housing trust properties were the sites of two shooting deaths in eight months, a fact he said is shocking and gives Brattleboro the crime rate of a major city.