BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls residents didn't have any beef Monday night with the proposed $1.6 million village budget, since it was only up $18,000 over last year's budget.
On a unanimous voice vote from the three dozen residents on hand, the budget passed without a word of criticism and plenty of praise for Municipal Manager Scott Pickup and the Village Trustees.
Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said the small increase was even more notable because it included a contract settlement with the village's employees, as well as inflation and health care increases.
McAuliffe noted that both the police and fire departments were up modest amounts, with the police department budget up $27,000 and the fire department up $2,000.
Resident Jamey Berrick said the trustees had done a "tremendous" job, and he thanked McAuliffe in particular for his attention to detail.
McAuliffe said the village's public safety building, which houses both the fire and police departments, needs work.
McAuliffe praised Pickup and Finance Director Alyssa Harlow for the good work keeping things in order.
"Scott and Alyssa have done a tremendous job," McAuliffe said.
Village resident Douglas MacPhee said he was impressed with "a very good job done by the manager," but he raised questions about the village's approach to collecting delinquent village taxes.
Two of the largest delinquencies are businesses that are believed to be in bankruptcy, MacPhee noted. Green Mountain Specialties, a paper company, owes $6,065, according to the village report.
Pickup said he wasn't sure there were any assets left for the village to place a lien on.
Pickup said he plans on the village being "a little more aggressive" in the coming year going after delinquent accounts, rather than waiting.
MacPhee also said that the village sidewalks, which are maintained by the town of Rockingham, are "not in the best shape," a persistent complaint among village residents. Pickup has proposed that the town at least double the amount of money it spends on sidewalk repairs. There are sidewalks in both Bellows Falls and the village of Saxtons River.
At the end of the discussion, resident Steve Crofter suggested that in the future, the police department should consider electric vehicles, and he also made a plug for the village installing solar panels on village property, which would give the vehicles "free" electricity.
"It's a potential cost savings," he said.