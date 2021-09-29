BELLOWS FALLS — The village of Bellows Falls has reached a settlement with its former longtime police dispatcher and office administrator, who sued the village, its former police chief and a current sergeant, saying she was a victim of constant sexual harassment.
Alisha Beam of Acworth, N.H., brought the suit in 2020 shortly after she quit her job at the Police Department after 17 years of service. The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed in Vermont's U.S. District Court.
Under terms of the settlement, approved by the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening, Beam will receive $47,500 from the village and $47,500 from the village's insurance company, for a total of $95,000.
The lawsuit painted a grim picture of a dysfunctional Police Department, with former Chief Ronald Lake regularly making sexual comments to Beam, sending her sexually explicit photos, sending her photos of naked women and sending her numerous sexual emails. The suit also alleged that Lake sexually assaulted Beam when he forced his hand between her thighs at the department.
Despite the allegations, Lake has not been charged with any criminal behavior.
According to the resolution passed unanimously by the trustees, the village admitted no responsibility or liability, and said it was simply settling the lawsuit to avoid future, ongoing legal bills.
Beam's lawsuit, filed by Quechee attorney Norman J. Watts, painted a grim picture of behavior toward women in the police department, which at the time was led by Lake, who has since left.
"Civil cases must be mediated at some point during the proceeding. In the Beam case, we engaged in mediation a few weeks ago. The discussions continued through the mediator, culminating in the settlement last week," Watts wrote in an email.
"Yes, Alisha is pleased with the settlement. She feels vindicated for bringing the lawsuit with the claims she expressed," he said.
Beam had also sued former Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison for failure to take action after she complained about the harassment at the hands of Lake and Sgt. Mario Checchi.
Checchi was eventually dropped from the lawsuit after a legal challenge, although the judge said that the complaint could be refiled in a different form.
Lake, after going on leave for months in 2019 for unspecified medical issues, finally resigned and left the police department on March 1, 2020, a few weeks before the lawsuit was filed. He had been chief for 14 years. Beam had been the dispatcher and department's administrative officer for 17 years; her lawsuit said she resigned on the advice of her attorney. Two weeks after her resignation, she filed the civil rights lawsuit.
Beam had said that Lake and Checchi's behavior made it impossible for her to do her job. Checchi had refused to communicate with her, and had given her false information about criminal cases, the suit said. Checchi is still with the department.
Current Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said after the meeting that the village's share of the settlement would be paid through normal payroll. He said the settlement was the result of mediation, required by the federal courts.
Village President Deborah Wright declined to speak about any developments that lead to the settlement, but she stressed that the settlement was an attempt to limit the village's financial exposure. The resolution stated the village did not admit any liability, "and in fact denies any liability."
The settlement, she said, "holds each other blameless."
She said the $47,500 would have increased to "three or four times that" if the lawsuit continued to be litigated.
According to the federal court documents, the lawsuit had included depositions from Beam, Lake, Harrison and current Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis, who in the past was a part-time Bellows Falls police officer. The depositions were not filed in court.