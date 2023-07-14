BELLOWS FALLS — The five full-time officers with the Bellows Falls Village Police Department have a new, two-year contract.
The contract, which was endorsed by the Village Trustees Tuesday night, calls for 6 percent wage increases for each year of the contract, along with a $1,500 bi-annual retention bonus for those officers who stay.
Bellows Falls Village Police Chief David Bemis said Friday that the contract talks went well, and he said the department has better staffing levels than in previous years.
Still, he said, "We could use two more officers."
Bemis said the retention bonuses were just for the regular, full-time officers.
"We are short-staffed, but we are doing better," Bemis said. "We are doing OK."
He said that Officers Ladd Wilbur and Todd Mayer handled the contract negotiations for the local department. Neither wanted to speak about the contract.
Tom Daly, the vice president for the New England Police Benevolent Association, who signed the contract on behalf of Local 410, didn't return a call seeking comment.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said one part-time officer is heading to the Vermont State Police Academy in August and would fill one of the officer vacancies once he completes training.
The academy takes 16 weeks, Pickup said, while there is an additional 90 days of field training after that.
According to the contract, part-time officers who work at least 30 hours a week are also eligible for the bi-annual retention bonuses, but at $1,000, twice a year.
The contract language was revised regarding job posting and bidding, vacations, holiday pay, sick leave, shift bidding and shift differential. Those who work 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. are entitled to a $1.50 shift differential. Additionally, those officers selected for a task force also get paid for 10 hours for an eight-hour shift.
And officers who work for a third party entity, such as the Governor's Highway Safety program, and the work is billed by the village, will get paid $55 an hour, with a four-hour minimum, the contract said.
The new contract started July 1, 2023 and will run until June 30 2025.