BELLOWS FALLS — Thanks to a $15,000 state coronavirus economic stimulus grant, Bellows Falls is going to positively glow this holiday season.
The effort, “Light Up BF,” was spearheaded by the town of Rockingham and the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, in an effort to attract shoppers and visitors to the downtown, which has been hit hard during the pandemic.
Elijiah Zimmer, a member of the downtown group and chairman of its design committee, said the state grant allowed the alliance to do something that had been discussed for more than a decade: permanent lighting on the nine trees in The Square.
The alliance is inviting the public to come to downtown Bellows Falls in their cars Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of the new lights and to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Local radio station WOOL-FM, 91.5, will begin broadcasting holiday music at 3 p.m., with the official lighting at 4 p.m., Zimmer said.
“The Design Committee has been working for two months putting everything together,” he said this week.
Betsy Thurston, the executive director of the downtown alliance, said the usual in-person gathering had to be converted to a drive-up event because of the coronavirus restrictions. She said Falls Area Community TV, (FACT-TV) will broadcast the event live.
Residents are also urged to turn on their holiday lights at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Zimmer said the lights, which are being installed on the trees this week, will be commercial, heavy-duty LED lights, and the wattage used by all the trees will be less than two street lights. A firm from West Windsor, Ted Knox, will be wrapping the trees with the special LED lights, Zimmer said.
In addition to the new lights in the trees, additional lights will be strung zig-zag across Canal Street, to draw attention to that part of the downtown area. Those lights will remain year-round as well, he said.
In addition, a special lighted banner for the center of the Square, featuring snowflakes, was designed and ordered, although Zimmer said it would probably not arrive until closer to Christmas. “It’s a classic look that coordinates with our downtown,” said Zimmer, who works at Windham Antique Center. “It will be a classic, traditional look.”
“It will be very enveloping, but not gaudy,” he said. “Just classic.”
Zimmer said Matthew Sexton’s pop-up Christmas shop is opening in the northern vacant storefront in the Rockingham Town Hall. Sexton has operated a Christmas shop in various locations in Bellows Falls for the past six years, Zimmer said.
He thanked Gary Fox, the town of Rockingham’s development director, and Betsy Thurston, the executive director of the downtown development alliance, for working on the grants, and the implementation of the plans.
A crew of volunteers from the Bellows Falls Rotary Club helped put up live evergreen garland and roping made of spruce and cedar and wreaths on Sunday morning, he said. Halliday’s, the local florist, was able to get the evergreen decorations at cost for the effort, he said.
Other volunteers put up the village’s longtime Christmas street lights — snowflakes on the Square and on Westminster Street and poinsettias on Rockingham Street.
Those lights were purchased 25 years ago with a donation from Donovan’s, a local bar and restaurant on Rockingham Street, Zimmer said.
The downtown’s Christmas tree was purchased by Jennifer Gurley, the owner of Rockingham Roaster. The tree was put up by the Rockingham town highway crew Monday morning, he said, and Gurley has asked local elementary school children to make ornaments.
The Bellows Falls Fire Department will install lights on the tree, he said.
Other merchants are decorating their stores as part of the overall effort, he said, but it is up to the individual businesses.
“It’s very much a community effort,” he said. “At 4’oclock Saturday we flip the switch.”