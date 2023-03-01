BELLOWS FALLS — When the public comment period for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Connecticut River hydro relicensing process starts in May, the village of Bellows Falls will be there with its list.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup told the Bellows Falls Village Trustees Tuesday night that so far he had been unable to get a response from the owner of the hydroelectric dam on several key issues and now was the time to say something formally.
Now that the federal public re-licensing comment period is about to begin, he said, it is Bellows Falls’ chance to get the hydro company to respond to its requests and concerns, including the condition of the walls of the Bellows Falls Canal, and access to a small piece of land adjacent to the Bellows Falls Firefighters Memorial Park, among others.
Pickup said he has been trying to get a response from Great River Hydro for more than a year on several issues and his concerns have been met with silence.
The hydro system, which stretches along the Connecticut River and Deerfield River, was recently sold to Hydro-Quebec, but it has maintained its most recent name of Great River Hydro, as well as its longtime employees.
Pickup said the Rockingham Select Board also has concerns, particularly access to the river and the management of Herrick’s Cove, which is upstream from Bellows Falls but located in the town.
Great River Hydro is the village’s and town’s biggest taxpayer since the power generating equipment is located on the Vermont side of the river. Negotiations for a new tax agreement will start later this year, Pickup said.
He said that tax negotiations are a completely separate discussion than the FERC relicensing process, and since the license is for 50 years, now is the time for Bellows Falls to make its voice heard over these issues.
Trustees James “Jiggs” McAuliffe said that tax talks had been “very cordial” in the recent past, compared to what McAuliffe called “the other Canadian company,” a not-very-veiled reference to TransCanada, which owned the hydro system up until four years ago.
Pickup said he was talking with the state about the tax situation as well.
McAuliffe asked Pickup if he needed any consultants to help formulate the village’s requests in the FERC process.
Pickup noted that the town had hired a consultant — but for the appraisal of the property.
Village President Deborah Wright said after Tuesday night’s meeting that getting information about the condition of the canal’s walls is important, noting she assumed the walls had been inspected by the hydro company. The canal now serves as the penstock for the hydro station, funneling water from the Connecticut River to the giant turbines.
She said the village and the town are concerned about the erosion along the Connecticut River, “all the way up to Herrick’s Cove.”