BELLOWS FALLS — Vowing not to let another local landmark fall into irreversible disrepair, the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees has endorsed a plan for the town to apply for a federal grant to buy the Bellows Falls train station.
The station, host to Amtrak’s The Vermonter twice a day, has seen better days, according to Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox, and is at a critical point for repairs.
Fox told the trustees last Tuesday that the asking price for the station and its adjoining freight office from Vermont Rail Systems was $250,000, but that the federal grant would cover $100,000 of the cost.
He said that under the Biden administration, there is an emphasis on rail, and he predicted there would be federal money to rehabilitate the station.
Village Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe said he supports the grant application, and he said the town and village need to pay attention to preserving its landmarks.
“This is the kind of program I can see in the wake of 66 Atkinson Street, that makes a lot of sense,” said McAuliffe. It would be “great for Bellows Falls and great for the town of Rockingham,” he said.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said that, while the town of Rockingham is actually applying for the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program, it would help the application if the village trustees also support the project.
He called it “a gateway project” to other development efforts in the village and town, including the new Depot Street Bridge, and the hoped-for rehabilitation of The Charles N. Vilas Bridge, which is closed by the state of New Hampshire because of deterioration.
The current train station was built in 1922-23, and replaced the original 1852 three-story structure, which burned. The current station and the freight office, which is being used by Green Mountain Railroad for its offices, are on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s exciting,” said Pickup, who said it appears that the town could get funding from another federal program for the renovations.
Earlier last week, the iconic former Methodist Meeting House, which had also housed the local YMCA and grange in the past several decades, was torn down after it fell into dangerous disrepair.
The demolition of Robertson Paper Mill on The Island two and a half years ago also struck an emotional chord with the community. In both cases, the buildings had gone beyond the point of economical repair.
Fox told the trustees that the train station is at the same physical point that Robertson Paper and 66 Atkinson St. were 15 years ago, and action is needed.
If the town and village are to act, now is the time, he said.
Fox has long been an advocate for the town owning the train station, and having it restored to make room for some kind of commercial enterprise, whether it is a cafe or store.
Voters approved some seed money two years ago at Town Meeting that allowed the town to leverage federal brownfields funding to get an environmental assessment done of the building and the land it sits on.
That assessment just started recently, Fox said, as well as an architectural assessment of the building. That assessment will protect the town from any environmental liability, Fox said.
The existing train station is not the original train station that served Bellows Falls; the first train station burned about 100 years ago.
Fox said the state is encouraging communities along The Vermonter route to buy their train stations, with the future looking bright for rail transportation.
In addition to the federal grant, there will be funding toward the purchase included in the 2022-23 town budget, according to Pickup, to further support the project and provide more seed money. If the funding is not approved by voters at Town Meeting in March, the municipal manager said, the town will have to come up with another plan.
Amtrak is interested in a long-term lease of the building, Fox said, and has plans to raise the platform and bring it up to Americans with Disabilities standards. It also has plans for improved lighting, Fox said.