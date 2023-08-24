BELLOWS FALLS — The cost of a first-ever study of the efficiencies of the three fire departments that serve the town of Rockingham and its villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River has gone up.
The Bellows Falls Village Trustees this week approved spending an additional $5,000 as its share of the study, which is being conducted by AP Triton LLC, a firm which is doing the municipal ambulance service study for the town of Brattleboro.
The additional $5,000, approved unanimously by the board Tuesday evening, means the total contribution from the village will be $10,000, Village President Paul Obuchowski pointed out.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said that the village of Saxtons River has already contributed another $5,000, and the town of Rockingham would be asked to double its $10,000 contribution as well.
Pickup said the village has the money available to make the additional contribution.
The study, which originally was supposed to cost $30,000, has gone up to $52,000, Pickup said.
Pickup said Thursday that the town and village met with Triton officials on Monday, and laid out the groundwork and information needed for the study.
He said that Triton, while it is headquartered in Wyoming, does work all over the country and, in addition to doing an ambulance study for the town of Brattleboro, was recently hired by the town of Stowe for a fire study. It had also done work for Williston, Pickup said.
He said Triton officials would be coming to the town and villages to do a site visit and would be meeting with all three fire chiefs to discuss their services, training and challenges.
The study is to evaluate the three fire departments within the town of Rockingham — the Bellows Falls Village Fire Department, the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department and the Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department. The study will look at station locations, equipment, training and response time, Pickup said.
The study will look at how the town and villages can "maintain the fire service going forward, it will be a comprehensive view," Pickup said.
The town has already received a $15,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to help pay for the study, Pickup said. The idea for the study started with the Saxtons River Village Trustees, since the village has been considering building a new fire station to serve its small department.
Pickup said he went back to U.S.D.A., and asked if there is additional money available for the study and was turned down, and that is why he is asking each of the three municipal boards for additional funding.
Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said he feels doing the study is worth the additional funding from the village. "I do think it's a good idea," he said.
Trustee Jeff Dunbar said the study would provide some "clarity" to the needs of the various departments.
Trustee Wade Masure, who has a lengthy history in both the Bellows Falls and Rockingham fire departments, pointed out it is the first time such a study has been conducted of the three departments, who sometimes are quite competitive and territorial about their service and coverage.
He said the study would be a joint effort.
The Bellows Falls department pays its call firefighters, while the other two departments are volunteers, but receive some funding from the town. The town pays for all the firefighting equipment — including engines — for all three departments.
Pickup said the report likely wouldn't be completed for about nine months, but that he expected some partial report in four to six months.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.