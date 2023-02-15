WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School Board will hold a special public meeting later this month to discuss what it wants and needs in its new principal.
The meeting will be held Feb. 27 at the high school, and it was set up after some directors said not enough board and public discussion had gone into the long-range planning for the school.
School Board Director David Clark of Westminster said this week that the panel needs to have a public discussion about what it wants in a principal.
Clark suggested the board spend an entire meeting discussing the issue "and what leadership looks like." He suggested that members of the community also be allowed to weigh in.
"We've got more work to do," he said.
Superintendent of Schools Andrew Haas already had posted the job, he reported, and was starting to receive applications. According to the school district's website, the deadline for applications is March 3.
Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham noted that the high school and Bellows Falls Middle School are looking for new principals and new leadership, and she warned against the district making "poor choices."
"The process needs to be overhauled," she said. Wright is stepping down from the board in March, as are several other directors.
Chairwoman Molly Banik agree with the need for the meeting. "You are both are right. We need to get together and plan," she said, noting that a special meeting could be held later in the month to discuss what people want in a principal.
Monday night's regular meeting was again marked with members of the community protesting the board's decision to accept Principal John Broadley's letter, saying he would not seek reappointment when his two-year contract runs out.
Two weeks ago, a total of 80 people — divided between online and in person — attended a board meeting to support Broadley and urge the board to convince him to stay.
The board has remained silent about Broadley and his two years as head of the school, which came after 20 years as an assistant principal, athletic director, coach and special education teacher. One of those speaking Monday night was a former student, who praised Broadley for helping her immensely, coping with everything from mathematics to bullying.
Broadley, who remains principal until the end of June, has stayed silent during these sessions.
Former board chairman Colin James of Rockingham was very critical of the board and that residents were not getting any answers to their questions.
But Banik said the board's silence was out of respect for Broadley's right to privacy. "Mr. Broadley's business is private. We're not going to do that to him," she said.
It was disclosed during the meeting that the school district had paid former high school Principal Christopher Hodsden $18,000 to "mentor" Broadley during his first year on the job. Two weeks ago, questions were raised on why there was no effort to help Broadley learn the job, with a mentor.
Kate O'Connor, a spokeswoman for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said the district would be releasing information in the coming days about how the public can participate in the principal screening and selection process, in addition to the Feb. 27 meeting.