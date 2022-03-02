WESTMINSTER — All four towns belonging to the Bellows Falls Union High School easily approved its $7.3 million budget during Town Meeting balloting on Tuesday.
In Athens, the vote was 43-25; Grafton 112-11; Rockingham, 414-108; and Westminster 213-29.
The budget was 5.9 percent lower than last year’s budget.
“I am very pleased that the BFUHS budget was passed. I thank the community for being very supportive of our schools,” said BFUHS Board Chairwoman Molly Banik of Westminster, who was re-elected to the board in her own race.
All of the other articles, in which surplus funds were designated for future year’s budgets to reduce taxes, were approved overwhelmingly.