WESTMINSTER — A community meeting slated for Monday night to discuss the future leadership of Bellows Falls Union High School was canceled Monday morning — and rescheduled — after a school director pointed out the meeting hadn't been properly warned.
Superintendent Andrew Haas, via his spokesperson Kate O'Connor, said the meeting was canceled out of concerns for the pending winter storm, which currently isn't expected to start until 10 p.m. Monday with flurries. The meeting was slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is now re-scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m., to piggyback with the BFUHS annual meeting, in which the annual budget will be discussed, but no votes taken. The budget is voted on at Town Meeting in all four towns that send their high school students to BFUHS: Rockingham, Westminster, Athens and Grafton.
BFUHS School Director David Clark of Westminster raised the issue via email Monday morning to Haas and others, saying he couldn't find the regular warning for the board meeting, which was coinciding with the "community meeting."
O'Connor said that the "community meeting" was not a public meeting under the definition of a board meeting, even though all board members were expected to attend to discuss the future of the school, which is seeking a new principal. She said that the meeting was being rescheduled because of the storm and worried that a quorum of the board wouldn't attend because of the storm.
Principal John Broadley last month gave notice he would not be seeking another contract, but he has told people in the community he would like to stay but was forced out. Since then, the community has rallied repeatedly in his support, and Monday night's "community meeting" was to be part of the Broadley supporters' strategy for building up support for him.
Broadley has been principal for two years, but has served the BFUHS community for more than 20 years, first as a special education teacher, a coach, assistant principal and then principal. Broadley, 63, and his wife and daughters live in Bellows Falls.
Some students had planned on picketing the Monday night meeting, and were organizing to attract more students to the meeting, all in Broadley's support.
O'Connor said Monday afternoon that Haas is consulting with the school district's attorney about the issue on whether the community meeting needed to be warned.
