BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls Union High School Principal Kelly O'Ryan told a community forum Thursday night that her recommendation would be for the school to shift to a 26-hour school week as the school copes with the recent discovery of toxic PCBs in the school.
O'Ryan said she is still gathering information and surveys from staff about their thinking on the crisis, but that a 26-hour, four-day-a-week schedule for the beginning three weeks of school seems the least disruptive.
She said that would give the school time to install the 80 carbon filter air purifiers in the school, and hopefully bring down the PCB levels in key areas of the school, allowing for a more normal schedule.
About 20 parents attended the community forum, which was held in the auditorium of the Bellows Falls Middle School, and the overwhelming message from the parents was not to go into remote learning, as schools did during the COVID-19 pandemic.
O'Ryan said the first two weeks of school are abbreviated already, and that a 26-hour schedule (recommended by the state because of potential exposure to the airborne PCBs) would be relatively easy.
Trish Coppolino, senior program manager in the waste management and prevention division for the Department of Environmental Conservation, told the gathering that 80 new carbon-filter air purifiers have been ordered for the school and would be placed in the academic areas next week, at least before school opens on Aug. 30.
Coppolino said the state has had good success in other schools in bringing down the lower PCB levels with the filters, but she cautioned that the success occurred in traditional schools with walls. BFUHS is an open concept school, with no traditional walls and doors. Coppolino said that it is usually much harder to bring down air levels in large spaces, such as a gymnasium and auditorium, which are the two areas at BFUHS with the highest PCB readings.
According to a handout from the Department of Environmental Conservation, some academic areas also have elevated levels, but they are not over 300 nanograms per cubic meter, which triggers immediate restriction, such as the gym, associated locker rooms nearby and the auditorium. The library, for instance, has a reading of 240 nanograms per cubic meter, below the 300 "immediate action" level, but above the "take action" level of 100 nanograms.
Other classrooms surrounding the library have varying levels, with no discernable reason for the differences.
The source of the PCB contamination is still unknown, Coppolino and others pointed out, but the school has hired an environmental consultant, Greg McDonald of engineering firm VnB, to work with the school, and start to find the source of the PCB emissions.
Several parents said they were expecting more concrete information at the meeting, including what the school administration planned at the school to cope with the loss of the gym and auditorium, and what a 26-hour limit would look like.
But Superintendent Andrew Haas and O'Ryan said they were still waiting for the BFUHS board to make a decision on which of the state's mandated three action options it was choosing. O'Ryan said she met with about 30 teachers earlier Thursday, in person and virtually, and she was still getting information, including a survey back from the teachers.
"We as a board did not have the options to vote tonight because we wanted to hear from the public and staff," BFUHS Chairman Jason Terry said after the meeting. "We wanted to hear all stakeholders input so that the board could make a well informed decision."
"At the end of the day it's about all of us working together and communicating as well, as we have been doing, both top to bottom and bottom to top," he said.
Terry publicly thanked O'Ryan and led a round of applause in support of her work.
Haas said the school is working hard on various options, but couldn't order modular classrooms yet, for instance, until the BFUHS board chose its option, which in turn will trigger the required formal letter and approval from the Department of Environmental Conservation, which holds the purse strings for any funding.
Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham County, who sits on the Senate Education Committee, told the gathering he had been told that the $13 million the state had set aside for school districts facing PCB cleanup had likely already been committed.
The state gave a similar amount to the city of Burlington for the clean up of its former high school, which was heavily contaminated with PCBs, and was abandoned in 2020.
The school board, at the end of the community forum, went behind closed doors to discuss hiring an outside attorney to help the board with PCB issues. But after more than an hour in secret session, the board voted to table the motion to hire an outside attorney until its next regular meeting.
During the community forum portion of the meeting, Rockingham School Board Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe urged the BFUHS to hire an outside counsel to guide them on PCB issues. McAuliffe, like some other school directors, believes that attorney Pietro Lynn has a conflict of interest since his firm recently filed a multi-plaintiff suit against Monsanto, the maker of PCBs. Lynn is the board's regular attorney.
After the decision to table the motion, BFUHS Chairman Terry said the board is still collecting information on hiring another attorney.
