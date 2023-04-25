WESTMINSTER — Two teaching positions that were eliminated by the Bellows Falls Union High School board earlier this month were restored Monday night, with board members saying they made their previous decision based on erroneous information.
Monday's decision came at the beginning of a marathon meeting and before any one of the more than 70 parents, teachers and students who came to protest the cuts, spoke. Many people were wearing red t-shirts from the Windham Northeast Education Association, the teachers' union.
Emerging from an hour-long closed door session, BFUHS Director June Streeter of Westminster said the board had made its then-unanimous decision on April 10 based on "inaccurate" information.
Two weeks ago, BFUHS Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham had suggested the cuts, citing very small class sizes, particularly in some social studies classes, saying the impact on students would be minimal.
Fellow board members agreed at the time, and said the move, which came after the school's $7.6 million was approved in March, was an attempt to "right size" the size of the teaching staff and expand the school's low student to teacher ratio, which has been an area of concern for years.
The teachers' union, the Windham Northeast Education Association, had filed a grievance on April 19 against the board, claiming the board had violated three conditions of its contract. But the union itself made a mistake in its own filing, filing it with Superintendent Andrew Haas rather than the building's administrator, Principal John Broadley.
Dozens of students, their parents, and teachers praised the BFUHS staff, and the academic offerings. They said cutting a social studies teacher and a math teacher would have a tremendous impact on students, particularly Advanced Placement classes, which traditionally are smaller.
Several people faulted the board's attitude and criticism during the April 10 meeting, saying the board's critical attitude would drive away the school's experienced teaching staff.
And one teacher, Maureen Parker, a math teacher, said she had submitted her letter of resignation because of the board's attitude. By the end of the meeting, the board directed Haas to try and get Parker to change her mind and stay.
And Justin Aube, chairman of the social studies department, said he had already been asked to write letters of recommendation for both fellow teachers who are "testing the waters" at other schools or students seeking to transfer.
The board's decision prompted the Windham Northeast Education Association to drop its grievance, Haas said Tuesday.
During the meeting, Jody Hauser, a union representative and a library specialist at Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, said that the board had violated the collective bargaining agreement and had overstepped its bounds by targeting specific positions to be cut.
Many students told the board that the loss of the advanced level classes could make students like themselves transfer to other schools, to seek challenges.
Other students, including some graduates, said the Advanced Placement courses they had taken at BFUHS had been very important to their future academic and professional careers.
Only two school board members, Lambert and David Clark of Westminster, voted against Streeter's motion. New BFUHS School Director Rob Weltz of Rockingham abstained from the vote.
"A board which cannot make the tough decisions and stand by them will have a very difficult time moving this school forward," said Clark, a Westminster school director, in an email.
Lambert said after the meeting that she was in favor of reinstating one of the two positions, but not both, and thus voted against the motion. She declined further comment.
At the end of the meeting, during directors' comments, new BFUHS Director Michael Stack of Rockingham said he remains concerned that the school isn't doing enough for the students who are not going on to college, either a two or four-year school.
He said that the 40 percent of the students who are going on to college are "well cared for," as evidenced by Monday night's decision. The school needs to do a better job, he said, preparing the other 60 percent.