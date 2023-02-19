WESTMINSTER — The fledgling therapy dog program at Bellows Falls Union High School won’t be reinstated until there’s a written program guiding it.
Windham Northeast Superintendent Andrew Haas said this week that a more accurate description of the role of the dogs in the school is “comfort dogs.”
Haas told members of the BFUHS board this week that he personally had mixed experiences with the program. He contradicted one of the teachers, who earlier in the board meeting said that the dogs, including hers, were always under control.
Haas said he had no previous knowledge that two teachers were bringing their dogs to work as purported certified therapy dogs before the information became public late last year, but that he experienced one of the dogs running loose in the school.
Teacher Kim Wilkinson told the board that her dog Charlie, who underwent training to be a school therapy dog, was always under control and on a leash while in the school. The other dog, Shiloh, is owned by Patty Murray, a science teacher, and it was the first dog in the school.
Haas told the board that the school could lose its liability insurance unless the board has a formal program set up with a stated “intention.”
“It can’t be ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day,’” he said.
Even if individuals have liability insurance for their dogs, if someone gets bitten while at the school, “the school district owns it, 100 percent,” Haas said.
Haas said he is responsible for the health and safety of the students, and he is doing additional research into what other school districts were doing and how they handled it.
Molly Banik, chairwoman of the BFUHS board, said, despite the complications, “I’m not hearing ‘No Dogs Forever.’” But the priority, she said, is that “everyone is safe.”
Banik said at her business there is a therapy dog, which she said is a good thing.
Wilkinson, one of the two teachers who has dogs at the school, said she hoped the board would reinstate the dogs.
“The kids are missing him,” said Wilkinson. “Some kids come to school to see the dogs.”
Banik said it is important that there be a secure place that the dogs can be kept during the school day, if needed.
Wilkinson said the dogs in the school “were never left unattended.”
Haas said he was “never asked” to delegate his authority to the school’s administration regarding the dogs. Principal John Broadley had never informed Haas about the dogs, he said.
“I witnessed an unleashed dog around the classroom,” he said, although he didn’t identify which dog it was. His job, he said, “is to protect the institution.”
Haas said he once had to put his own dog down because it bit his son.
BFUHS School Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham said the school district already has a policy dealing with dogs and animals at school, and said that the principal of the school involved has the authority to make the decisions.
“It gives the principal the authority,” she said.
In a follow-up interview, Lambert said she believed that the board and the school administration were all working toward reinstating the dog program.
“I think that’s what everyone is working toward,” she said.