WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School will test the 1970s era school for PFAS chemical contamination before going ahead with any of the large projects currently being planned.
School Board Chairwoman Molly Banik said Monday that the Building and Grounds Committee had agreed unanimously to get the school tested “before we do a lot of work” on the 51-year-old union high school.
Board member David Clark of Westminster has been pushing for several months for the school to conduct the tests before investing millions of dollars in various projects and upgrades, including a large HVAC system overhaul. He pointed to the dilemma of the Burlington school district, which saw its high school condemned because of PFAS exposure. The city of Burlington voted a week ago to approve a $160 million bond issue to build a new high school and technical center.
The per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. Studies have found a probable link between long-term exposure to the chemical and certain medical conditions, such as kidney cancer and thyroid disease.
Clark said Burlington is the “prime example” of a potential nightmare facing Vermont schools that were built or renovated with the PFA-contaminated materials.
BFUHS opened in September 1971, and was constructed for a couple of years before opening.
According to Clark, a director from Westminster, the Bellows Falls time frame fits in the same construction time line as the now-abandoned Burlington High School. Burlington students have been attending school in a converted Macy’s department store for the past few years.
BFUHS is on the verge of spending millions of dollars on various renovation projects — a new heating and air handling system, as well as other renovations to different areas of the school building, including renovating the science area and putting in new seats in the auditorium.
Originally, the state Board of Education had put BFUHS on a list of PFAS testing that would push it back to 2024. The Westminster Center School is the earliest of all Windham Northeast Supervisory Union schools on the state’s list of schools to be tested.
In addition to the decision on PFAS testing, Banik said the board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee agreed to seek bonding at March Town Meeting in 2023 to redo the school’s access road and parking lots.
The project was originally scheduled for public votes in 2020, but it never landed on the Rockingham ballot and the project had to be postponed. Then COVID-19 hit, and schools across the country essentially shut down.
Windham Northeast Superintendent Andrew Haas said he would be asking for board approval at its next meeting for an architect to evaluate the school with an eye toward renovating “multiple areas” of the school.
Several school directors have recently pushed to have BFUHS renovated, given that the school district has a lot of COVID-19 funding and they feel certain areas are outdated.
The open-concept school was built without many interior walls.
At one point this fall, Haas was pushing for an early education center and a new superintendent’s office, but that plan has been dropped because it was too expensive.
Clark said the Buildings and Grounds Committee voted unanimously to conduct the tests as soon as possible rather than wait for the state agency’s list. He said the full board would vote on the issue at its next meeting, since it hadn’t been warned for Monday night’s meeting.