BRATTLEBORO — A Bellow Falls woman was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison for dealing fentanyl out of her home on Front Street in late 2020.
Elizabeth McAllister, 61, was also sentenced on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing heroin.
"We think it's important that Miss McAllister go to jail," said Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown, during a hearing last week in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. "I don't need to list out all of the various ways Miss McAllister has violated her probation or parole, but it is concerning. It's time that we ask the court to impose a sentence that I believe reflects the seriousness of the offenses for which she's been convicted."
Josh Atkisson, McAllister's public defender, asked Judge Katherine Hayes to release his client on "very restrictive supervision."
"Essentially, since November of 2020, Miss McAllister has either been in jail, on a 24-hour curfew or on strict furlough supervision ... and has not violated at all and ... has remained in the community ..."
Atkisson also noted that McAllister has been receiving treatment and counseling for her own addiction.
"Miss McAllister has struggled with drug addiction for most of her adult life," he said. "She was forced out of that spiral by the arrest ... and has done everything that she possibly can since that time to correct her life, stay on the right path, [and] stay in treatment ..."
Atkisson also said in the big picture view of Vermont's opiate crisis, McAllister's crimes are minor.
"I'm not sure that incarcerating people is going to get us out of the opioid crisis," he said.
"I strongly have acknowledged that what I've done in my life is pretty bad," said McAllister. "I apologize. I've learned in the last couple of years that what I did was awful. It was embarrassing. It's humiliating. I just want to continue my counseling and ... stay straight, drug free."
"It is obvious from reviewing your criminal record that you have a very substantial, long standing issue of addiction and substance abuse," said Judge Katherine Hayes. "That's not what you're charged with. You're not charged with being an addict. The problem is that you were selling to other addicts, repeatedly."
Hayes said that though McAllister admitted to selling drugs four times, "It doesn't make sense to the court to think for a moment that these were the only sales that were going on, especially in light of ... the amount of cash that was found in your possession ... This was an enterprise that you were engaged in."
But Hayes also recognized the work McAllister has been doing to stay drug free.
"You've been able to, to some extent, begin to make amends for what probably has been many years of not really being there for [your daughter] and the kids ... and you're to be congratulated."
However, said the judge, possessing a firearm while dealing and using drugs made the offenses even more serious.
Hayes said imposing a sentence of four to eight years was necessary to send a message to drug dealers "that we can't let people walk away, even if they suddenly wake up one day after they're charged and say, 'I'm going to change my life.'"
Because McAllister has spent more than 700 days in jail since 2020, she effectively has to serve two years before qualifying for release.