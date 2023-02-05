BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls woman who sold heroin to a confidential informant is facing jail time.
Elizabeth Mcallister, 60, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of heroin sales and two felony counts of heroin possession on Jan. 24 in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. She pleaded no contest to prohibitive possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Her guilty plea is related to sales of heroin with a detectable trace of fentanyl occurring in 2020 on Oct. 22, 23 and 29 and Nov 12. She was caught in possession of the drug that same year on Oct. 30 and Nov. 13.
According to an affidavit for probable cause, her first two sales to the confidential informant were for $50 each followed by a $90 purchase then a $300 deal. She was found to be in possession of 62 bags or about 1.3 grams then 146 bags or about 3.2 grams.
Judge Katherine Hayes said the sentence will be contested at another time, and Mcallister can withdraw her pleas if federal charges come in connection with the crimes outlined in the affidavit.
Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said he does not anticipate federal charges but could not guarantee it. He expects a sentencing hearing to be scheduled in about two months.
Attorney Joshua J Atkisson of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said the supervised community sentence he will be seeking for Mcallister requires the court to order a preliminary assessment from the Vermont Department of Corrections as to whether she is an appropriate candidate. Hayes said Mcallister can seek no less than four to eight years under such a sentencing structure, and the state can argue for imprisonment for as many as 10 years.
Atkisson acknowledged the difficulty for Mcallister to “take responsibility for this many serious charges.”
“I know it’s been a long time coming here, a real source of anxiety for her,” Atkisson said. “But she’s been doing very well. The conditions of release have been in place since November 2020. They’ve variously included 24-hour curfew, and 20-hour curfew, which has been in place for a little over a year now, very limited exceptions, Judge.”
Mcallister has stayed in treatment and is on “a good path,” Atkisson said.