BENNINGTON — A long-sought tribute to the people of Ukraine will finally take place Monday night, when the Bennington Battle Monument will be lit in the gold and blue of that country's flag.
The lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m., and residents attending are asked to arrive by 7:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring candles, flashlights or other light sources to the ceremony.
“[Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] has told the world that acts of solidarity and showings of support are appreciated by the brave people of Ukraine,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “Although on an individual level, there is little any one of us can do, we must continue to come together to show our support, and I appreciate the people of Bennington for coming forward with this idea. The State was happy to help make this happen.”
Citizens taking part are also asked to be respectful when parking in the residential neighborhood that surrounds the monument.
The monument will be illuminated for six weeks, from April 18 through May 26 between sunset and 11:59 p.m., the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Division for Historic Preservation announced, calling it a “one-time special illumination event.”
The ceremony is intended to offer support for the people of Ukraine, whose independent nation was invaded by the Russian military at the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24. Many have noted the historic parallels between Ukraine’s fight for freedom and the Battle of Bennington, when area citizen soldiers defeated invading British-led troops.
For weeks, the state office of historic preservation, which is under the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, has been working with local residents and federal aviation officials to make the lighting – promoted by Bennington business owner Phil Pappas and other area leaders – possible. Federal Aviation Administration approval was required because the 306-foot obelisk is about two miles from the William H. Morse State Airport runway.
Officials at the airport, and the Village of Old Bennington Board of Trustees, also publicly supported the initiative, as did Scott.
The dark colored stone of the monument, which absorbs rather than reflects light, presented one of the biggest challenges for the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, which has managed the monument since 1953. The division retained Kirick Engineering Associates of Williston to identify options for the exterior lighting system, which has illuminated the monument since 2003.
Custom colored lens adapters, produced by Lawrence Ribbecke Glass Studio, were fitted on the existing lights with metal frames produced by Conant Metal and Light.
“The special illumination in blue and yellow of this Vermont icon was important to us, but it was not just a matter of changing the light bulbs,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “We had to ensure the aging lighting system was up to the task, get approvals from our partners in Old Bennington and at the FAA, and have special colored lens adapters produced.”
“The whole team did a great job with the illumination.” Trieschmann said. “It will not be a bright as many expect because of the blue gray stone, but I think the illumination — no matter how bright — clearly illuminates Vermonters’ support of the people of Ukraine.”
Pappas is happy that the lighting is going forward, though he is concerned that it might not look as impressive as folks might expect. He said he might take in the lighting from a distance rather than up close, so he can see if the blue and gold colors are visible.
"I would have rather seen the state invest in equipment, and put some nice color on it for events," Pappas said. "It's a good thing and I'm very happy the state went through with it. I just think it would have been nice — it's been 20 years since the lights were updated."
Pappas also credited Morrissey for advocating for the lighting with state and with U.S. Rep. Peter Welch's office in dealing with the FAA. "She's a dragon slayer — she did a great job with this," he said.
The Bennington Battle Monument, built in the late 1880s and dedicated in 1891 by President Benjamin Harrison, is the tallest man-made structure in Vermont and the state's most popular historic attraction.