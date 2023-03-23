SUNDERLAND — A 35-year-old Bennington woman was arrested today for providing the opiates that led to a man's fatal overdose in Sunderland in 2021.
Vermont State Police said Amanda Morey has been charged with selling or dispensing a regulated drug that led to a death. She was released on conditions and scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on Friday.
According to police, state troopers were called to a death investigation on Sunderland Hill Road in Sunderland on Dec. 10, 2021. Police determined that the man, Bryan Hawley of Sunderland, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and tramadol, both opiates.
After a lengthy investigation, Morey was arrested today.
Vermont State Police detectives are continuing to investigate, and additional charges are likely.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.