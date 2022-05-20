BRATTLEBORO — A Berlin, N.H., man is a suspect in an afternoon robbery at People's United Bank at 100 Main St. on Thursday.
According to information from the Brattleboro Police Department, the suspect — who was described as a white man in his mid-40s, with brown or black hair, a beard, balding, wearing a red shirt, shorts, with swollen legs and wearing a blue surgical mask — was later identified as Nicholas Rheaume, 35.
About 25 minutes after the initial call was made, a witness notified police that the suspect was seen walking out of the Brattleboro Food Co-Op parking lot toward Main Street.
Rheaume was located by Hinsdale, N.H. Police as he was walking over the bridges bearing Route 119 into New Hampshire.
Rheaume, who had a warrant in New Hampshire, was arrested and is being held at Cheshire County Correctional Facility in Keene.
The state of Vermont is expected to request extradition so that Rheaume can answer to a charge of bank robbery.
"M&T Bank is aware of the incident and thankful there were no injuries," wrote David Samberg, senior public relations manager for M&T Bank, which acquired People's Bank earlier this year. "We appreciate the work of law enforcement and will provide any further assistance needed for the investigation."
Coincidentally, 100 Main St. is also the location of the Windham County State's Attorney's Office.