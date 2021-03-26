BELLOWS FALLS -- The proposed new $1.7 million Bellows Falls village budget is up more than $211,000, which judging from the reaction Tuesday night wasn't very popular.
The majority of the increase is in the proposed 2021-22 police budget, which rose from $977,604 to $1,160,000, according to the budget figures released Tuesday, most of it in different payroll accounts.
The police department staffing has dropped precipitously in the past several years, due to a variety of factors. As of this week, the department only had three fulltime officers, where a few years ago, there were eight or nine.
Village President Deborah Wright said the increase would erase the savings the trustees worked hard to put in place last year, when the village budget remained essentially flat and the police budget dropped by $31,000.
The increase comes as the department lost another officer this month, bringing staffing levels down to exactly half of what was budgeted for the 2020-21 year: instead of six officers, there are only three, plus Chief David Bemis. The department has a number of part-time officers as well.
Wright said after the meeting that the trustees had only received the proposed budget from Manager Scott Pickup and Finance Director Shannon Burbela shortly before the meeting and hadn't had time to delve into it, but she made clear a large increase would not be supported.
The trustees have so far not shown an inclination to postpone the annual village meeting like they did in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The annual meeting is currently projected for May 17, with voting on May 18. The village budget is now being voted on by Australian balloting, thanks to a decision last year.
According to information provided by Village Clerk Kathleen Neathawk, the trustees must finish the budget by April 21, in order for it to be published and warned properly.
That deadline doesn't leave the trustees that much time, Wright said.
Wright said during the meeting that she was very concerned with the proposed increase in the budget, saying it would bring village taxes back up.
And she questioned a new line item in the police budget, labeled a "retention, recruitment" bonus of $18,000, although Pickup has told the board several times this winter that a bonus may be one way to fill the vacancies in the department.
At one point, the police department had nine officers, but the trustees in recent years have cut that to six.
Pickup noted that one officer left in the past week, dropping the number of officers down to two. That officer left for Walpole, N.H., where he received a large bonus for signing, Wright said.
Wright said the trustees are trying to formulate a budget by the April deadline, and also conclude negotiations with the unionized members of the police department. Other labor contracts with other municipal employees have been settled, she said.
The trustees also have to make a budget decision regarding vehicles for the police department, since at least one cruiser is in need of costly repairs. Trustee Stefan Golec suggested buying a used cruiser with relatively low mileage which he had seen for sale on a website.
The village has considered switching its police coverage to the Windham County Sheriff's Department in the past, but she noted that many of the towns that contract with the sheriff's department are unhappy with either their coverage or the cost.
Plus, she noted that the sheriff's department is also having trouble attracting and hiring uniformed officers, a problem that isn't unique to Windham County.
Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said it appears to be "a profession no one wants."
"Do we need a police department?" he asked. "We have to pay for it."