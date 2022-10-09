BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man is trying to put the past behind him after taking a plea agreement for charges involving domestic assault and sending explicit images of a victim.
Jay Pinette, 47, served 76 days in prison for the offenses. At the end of August, he pleaded guilty to a felony violation of an abuse prevention order, second degree aggravated domestic assault, disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent and stalking. The remaining five charges — three felony counts of aggravated domestic assault, and misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone and petit larceny — were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Pinette received a sentence of two to five years all suspended except the 76 days. He will be on probation for six years.
Pinette was represented by attorney Jordan Handy of Handy Law in Burlington. Neither would publicly comment on the case, which began with a report from the victim to Vermont State Police in May 2020 detailing violent behavior.