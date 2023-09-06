BELLOWS FALLS — Plans to have high school drama students use the Bellows Falls Middle School auditorium in the wake of PCB contamination at the high school have hit a snag.
The middle school auditorium is now considered off-limits until that building is tested for PCBs, Superintendent Andrew Haas told the Rockingham School Board Monday night.
Haas, calling it a "monkey wrench in the high school plans," said state officials had nixed the plan to move some activities from Bellows Falls Union High School to the middle school auditorium because of contamination by PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, which have been banned by the federal government since 1979.
He called the auditorium at the middle school, which was the Bellows Falls High School through 1971, "a beautiful auditorium." He said high school officials had hoped to use the middle school auditorium for school plays.
Haas said the reasoning is that the student activities shouldn't be transferred to another space without knowing that the substitute space is clear of PCBs.
BFMS won't be tested until late fall and maybe into December, Haas told the Board.
He said Central Elementary is also slated to be tested in the near future, but he said he's optimistic that Central will test negative for the PCBs since it was built in the same time frame as Westminster Center School, which has been tested and found to be clear of PCBs.
Haas told the Rockingham board that the elementary schools have lower action levels for PCBs than the high school, and that Central, which has a pre-school classroom, would have to follow an even more restrictive standard designed to protect the youngest students.
Likewise, at BFMS, the stricter standard for fifth grade will be followed, rather than the slightly higher standard for seventh and eighth grade students, which is the same as the high school.
Staff and administration at the high school are working to find alternative locations for activities that would have been held in the auditorium and the gymnasium, both of which tested relatively high for PCBs last month. As a result, student and staff have been banned from both the BFUHS auditorium and the gym until remediation has been completed.
The school has contracted to have 11 large white tents, which can be heated later this fall, but the tents are not considered to be winterized, and as a result the school is still looking for alternative locations as the PCB issue plays out.
School officials are hoping that dozens of carbon air filtration units currently being installed will bring down the PCB levels in the academic wing of the school. That would allow students and staff back into the building, which is currently capped at 26 hours a week.