BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls father complained to the Rockingham School Board Monday night that his children were the victims of bullying at Bellows Falls Middle School and the school administration wasn't dealing with it to his satisfaction.
Jeremy and Susan Haskins both appeared before the board remotely, with Jeremy Haskins saying his son had to stay home from school because of the bullying and he criticized "the lack of support" by the school administration. He said the bullying had been going on for a year and that so far no one had been disciplined as a result.
Haskins requested to meet in executive session with the board to discuss the situation.
"We're disappointed with the leadership at Bellows Falls Middle School," Haskins said. "Our kids have been victimized multiple times," he said, criticizing Superintendent Andy Haas' response.
"That's OK with Mr. Haas," Haskins said.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert asked Haskins to put his request in writing to her via email.
Shortly after Haskins spoke, the board went behind closed doors to discuss a previously scheduled student matter and a personnel issue. It was not known if the two were related, or whether they were related to the recent decision to place Bellows Falls Middle School Principal Sue Johnson on paid leave pending an investigation.
Lambert said after the meeting that she couldn't discuss the matter or say whether Johnson was involved but said it was not related to Haskins' complaint. The board met behind closed doors for more than an hour. Haskins couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Haas placed Johnson on leave two weeks ago on Oct. 24, but nothing else publicly has been said. Haas was unavailable on Tuesday.
After the closed door sessions, the board voted unanimously to endorse a plan to renovate the Central Elementary School kitchen, and use the school district's federal ESSER funds to pay for it. Haas said state approval of the project required a vote by the board.
Haas said the project is not expected to cost more than $300,000 but he said that if estimates or bids come back higher than that, he would be back to seek the board's approval.
Lambert said after the meeting that the renovation of the kitchen would be done as soon as possible rather than wait for the summer months.
"It really needs to be done," she said, and she noted that the ESSER funds had to be spent within a certain time frame.
Haas had said during the meeting that Harley Sterling, the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union's nutrition director, was soliciting bids for the project.