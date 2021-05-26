BELLOWS FALLS — When Municipal Manager Scott Pickup went to turn on the FACTV camera to broadcast the Bellows Falls trustee meeting Tuesday evening, he had an unwelcome surprise.
The FACTV camera, left on a tripod in the Lower Theater where the meetings and broadcasts take place, was gone and its cables cut.
The lack of a camera delayed the official start of the meeting about 45 minutes, as Alex Stradling, general manager of FACTV, went to the station to get another camera.
Pickup said Wednesday that the tripod was later found behind the stage in the meeting room, but that the camera was missing and cables had been cut.
He said it turned out that the Bellows Falls Police on Saturday evening had found a door unlocked on the north alley the town hall shares with Windham Antiques. The police locked the door after doing a cursory look around, Pickup and Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said.
There was an event at the Bellows Falls Opera House, which is located in the town hall, Friday evening, Pickup said. But as far as video cameras or surveillance of the town hall, there is nothing, he said.
The camera, which is left in place for all the meetings that the public access station broadcasts from the town hall, will be replaced, Pickup said.
Bemis said the larceny of the camera is under investigation. “We’re looking into it; I’m not sure when it was stolen, probably a day or two before it was discovered missing. Nobody kept track,” said Bemis, who didn’t have an estimate of the value of the camera or its brand.
Police also put out a press release about what they called an altercation Friday night on Atkinson Street, in which a woman was accosted. Police have asked the general public to contact them with any information or anything they might have seen on Atkinson Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
Police are also investigating another attempted assault on a woman two weeks earlier, but he said the two incidents are not related. He also said there is a lot of misinformation on social media about the Friday night incident.
“They’re absolutely not connected,” he said, noting that people on social media had linked the two incidents.