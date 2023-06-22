BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Village Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to give a total of $100,000 to Greater Rockingham Area Services toward its new $1.8 million wood-fired boiler project.
GRAS, as it is known, owns the old Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where a host of community-based medical offices are located, including a small psychiatric facility, the Windham Center, which is run by Springfield Hospital.
Marty Gallagher, the executive director of the nonprofit, said the $100,000 was welcome, particularly since GRAS did not receive an anticipated Community Development Block Grant of $300,000.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup told the trustees he was perplexed on why the project didn't win the state-administered grant. The town applied for the grant on behalf of GRAS.
Pickup said it was clear from what he had been told that the state's priority for grants was housing.
The GRAS project scored the highest by the five trustees, according to a survey the board did of the various projects seeking a share of the ARPA funds.
Gallagher said her project received 45 points, and each trustee gave her nine out of 10 points.
The other projects that are in line to get some ARPA funding is the village's biosolids project, and increased funding for the village's sidewalks. The town of Rockingham, which received about half of what the village of Bellows Falls received, has already allocated most of its funds toward repairing the roof on the Rockingham Town Hall, matching the federal grant recently awarded to the Rockingham Meeting House repairs, and the ongoing Bellows Falls train station project.
Gallagher said in an interview after the meeting that even with the ARPA funds, the $1.8 million boiler project is still about $200,000 short.
But she said she's determined to find the funding for the project, which she said is key to the community building's survival.
The trustees had earlier this year given Gallagher $15,000 toward an environmental study that would have been a requirement of the community block grant, so Trustee Wade Masure said the total should be $100,000, with the earlier amount deducted.
Gallagher said that since she didn't received the block grant, she doesn't need to do such a full-blown environmental review, but she still needs to have one done as a condition of a large grant she received last year from the Northern Borders Regional Commission. She said she had an estimate of $12,000 toward the original environmental assessment.
Last year, she said, she had to spend $88,000 on fuel oil, and she said oil and electricity are the biggest costs in her budget.
She said 85 people work in the building, and if the building was forced to close, it would have a big impact on the village of Bellows Falls.
"I'm determine to make this work," said Gallagher, who said she hopes the project could start construction in 2024.
While the vast majority of the tenants are medically related, including a dental practice, a health clinic and doctor's offices, the building is also the home to a private health club and Falls Area Community TV, or FACT-TV.
Other projects the trustees are considering funding include a fund to help developers or would-be homeowners to buy dilapidated, uninhabitable buildings and return them to use.
Village resident Robert McBride questioned if the village had done a detail spread-sheet analysis of the various projects.
After the board agreed to the $100,000 for GRAS, it voted on a 4-1 tally to give $55,800 toward the Town Hall roof project, contingent on the town kicking in a matching amount.
The town is in the process of reinforcing the Town Hall roof in preparation for a new roof, new insulation, and maybe even a solar project. The Town Hall is in line for $1.2 million in repairs before its 100th anniversary, Pickup said, including repointing brick work and restoring the building's windows.
Pickup estimated that between federal funds and grants, $900,000 out of the $1.2 million would be covered by the feds.