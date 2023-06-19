BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Fire Department responded quickly to 347 John Seitz Drive during a first-alarm fire at a G.S. Precision building.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles Kier said that the call originally came in as a municipal box alarm, but it was discovered that there was a fire in the machine. Kier added that the crews were able to quickly put out the fire.
Some scanner traffic also added that the building’s sprinkler system was able to contain the fire.
There were no injuries from the fire, and evacuation plans worked smoothly. The incident lasted no more than 15 minutes.