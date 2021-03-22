BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls police officer who was born and raised here is heading up a new effort to improve community relations.
Thaddeus Buckley, a part-time officer who also runs a successful graphic design firm, is taking a leadership role in the department’s new “community engagement partnership” effort.
Buckley and Police Chief David Bemis said Friday the new position will not cost any additional money to village taxpayers and it is a move toward answering the public’s questions about the department.
Buckley, 52, who on his own studied to be a police officer 10 years ago in frustration with the problems in his Bellows Falls neighborhood, said the position is not a public relations job, but a direct attempt to answer the public’s questions and concerns.
He won’t be able to talk to people about ongoing cases, he said.
Bemis said he hopes Buckley will establish a rapport with the community as the first step toward having a community forum. He said he hopes a community forum will turn into a regular event, even if if has to start via Zoom.
So far, the questions coming in to Buckley’s personal cell phone number and special email account have been about police equipment and devices, he said. He works full time at his graphic design firm, Pensarwolf LLC, which is based in New York City and Vermont, and has many clients in the hotel industry.
Bemis said the department has for months wanted to be more involved in community outreach, but that has been difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Other efforts include “Coffee with a Cop,” but he said he wants to try something different. “That’s more difficult with COVID,” he said. “We’ll do some Zoom meetings and as the summer progresses we’ll have some more in person.”
He said Buckley has already received some calls. He said the police department wants to know what people are concerned about.
He said drugs seem to be the top concern, and questions about a string of burglaries that occurred a few months ago. Those are still under investigation.
Bemis said Buckley is a regular, part-time officer, filling in regular work shifts and working with the schools’ truancy officer, filling in for a sick or vacationing officer, or adding another officer to a team serving a warrant.
He said Buckley is a good person to head up the community effort. “He used to live in Bellows Falls, although he doesn’t live in the village now,” the chief said. “He’s definitely a member of the community.”
Buckley said the community officer initiative is a developing effort. He realizes some people, despite having questions, are not comfortable contacting a police officer directly.
Currently, people call the police department and talk to the dispatcher, who takes a message and refers the issue to a police officer. Buckley said it could be days before the officer has time to get back to the resident.
Buckley said his job is to handle those calls.
Buckley said 10 years ago, when he, too, had questions for the Bellows Falls Police Department, he just wanted someone to call him back and talk to him.
He said he has tremendous respect for the work police officers do, and the amount of knowledge they must have at their fingertips. “You have to know so much,” he said.
“I wanted someone to be there and I wanted to be this person,” he said. “This is not a ‘rah-rah’ for the police department. That isn’t the idea.” His role as he sees it, is to provide information to the general public.
To contact Buckley, call 802 289-1380, or email BFPDCEPO@gmail.com.