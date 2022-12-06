BELLOWS FALLS — Last year, a small group of Bellows Falls area residents had a dream: a Parade of Lights, featuring Christmas-decorated vehicles and floats.
Using their experience with putting on the summertime Bellows Falls Alumni Parade, the Christmas-themed parade was a big hit with the community.
This year it's back: the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights 2022. It kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m.
Ben Masure, one of the four original organizers of the parade, said Monday that this year's parade will be bigger and longer — taking the traditional parade route, starting at the Bellows Falls fire and police station, and ending in The Square.
Masure said that so far he had close to 40 vehicles and floats registered for the Saturday evening parade, and while the formal deadline for registration has passed, Masure said he could still handle some latecomers. "I had three people register this morning," he said.
He said the parade will feature floats, trucks of all sizes and shapes, including plow trucks, dump trucks, small pickup trucks and fire trucks. He said the entries came from not just Bellows Falls and Rockingham, but all area towns.
"It's a good time and brings the community together," he said.
He said he spent the weekend coming up with a parade order and line up, and his long experience with the Bellows Falls Alumni Parade stood him in good stead to mix up the various entrants.
Last year, the parade was relatively short, starting on Westminster Street and ending after The Square.
But he said the traditional mile-long parade route was quickly adopted. "We're going 'around the loop,'" he said.
Masure said that local performer and stilt walker Troy Wunderle of Rockingham, who was a big hit last year during the parade, was not able to come to this Saturday's event, due to a family commitment out of state.
Betsy Thurston of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance is also a member of the original 'gang of four,' and she said Monday that the parade is part of the overall holiday events that the community is putting on.
"Although the committee is small, the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights 2022 would not be possible without the dedication and heart of the Bellows Falls Fire and Police Departments," said Thurston.
"It's only the second year, but folks are excited and entries are still coming in," she said.
"We are at 38 entries from Newport and Walpole, N.H, to Westminster, Grafton, Saxtons River and Rockingham!" she wrote in an email.
"We've got businesses, residents and some surprises in store, so be sure to come watch, enjoy the magic," she said. Other members of the organizing committee are Jessie Bashaw and Alicia Thomas.
Masure said people will be asked to vote online for their favorite entrant, and a banner will be given to the winner.
Other volunteers are helping out, he said, including the Bellows Falls Police Department.
Thurston also said parade goers should check out the Light Up BF additions, which are thanks to a state community development block grant.
The parade starts at 5 p.m. from the fire/police station, heads south on Atkinson Street to the Red Light Hill, turns left and goes down Westminster Street and through the Square.
"So lots of great viewing spots are available this year," she said.
Masure said the parade has its own events page on Facebook.
He said the weather forecast was good for the parade -- chilly but clear. Last year, it had rained earlier in the day, but stopped just before the parade began, he said.
Parade participants must pre-register and sign liability forms, which are available at the Town Hall and also from Masure at bmasure52@gmail.com.