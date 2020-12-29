WESTMINSTER- — The fans of high school basketball scored a “W” Monday night.
After lengthy debate, the Bellows Falls Union High School board approved letting the school’s basketball teams resume practicing, even though the school board had closed the school to educational activity as a week-long break after vacation, out of concern of post-holiday coronavirus transmission.
On a 5 to 1 vote, which had followed a 3-4 vote, the board adopted a motion from Westminster Director David Clark that basketball practice could resume at Holland Gymnasium “as soon as possible” but under the strict health protocols adopted by the school’s administration.
An earlier motion by Clark, calling for practices to start immediately on Tuesday, was defeated. Directors raised concerns about what protocols were in place to protect the students and coaches, and only after calling school nurse Whitney Patterson for an opinion did the school board agree to give the go-ahead to basketball practice.
The board debated the issue for more than 90 minutes, after hearing from parents, student-athletes and coaches who urged the board to allow practice to start.
Bellows Falls parent Jason Terry, who is a Rockingham School Board director, urged the high school board to approve the start of practice. His son John is one of the senior starters on the team, and John also urged the directors to let practice start.
The move means that even though the rest of the student body is still not allowed at the high school because of remote learning, the athletes can practice.
The school board had to get involved, according to BFUHS Principal Christopher Hodsden, because it voted in November to close the school to in-person classes for the week after Christmas break after a group of school nurses expressed their concerns about holiday travels and transmission of the virus. Gov. Phil Scott last week said schools could resume practice on the day after Christmas, with the hope that games and inter-school competition could start in mid-January.
If Bellows Falls Union High School waited until Jan. 11, when all the students are back in school for the four-day schedule, the basketball teams would be behind other schools and couldn’t compete on the anticipated schedule.
Patterson said she is torn on the issue, saying as a parent she knew her children want to be back in school, and athletes want to start practicing. But she said she is still very concerned about families and students traveling during the holiday break and picking up the virus.
She advised the educators to adopt strong screening and questions for the student athletes, which includes both girls and boys, before allowing them to start practice.
Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham raised the question of what the school nurses thought about the proposal, and her suggestion prompted the emergency call to Patterson, who joined the remote meeting via Zoom.
Lambert said the school board based its decision to suspend in-person classes on the advice of the nurses, and she questioned why they hadn’t been consulted on this issue.
The vast majority of the board said they are in favor of the teams resuming practice, both to give the kids some healthy activity and to maintain their competitive edge — but the devil and disagreement is in the details.
Clark’s ultimately successful motion called for practice to start “as soon as possible,” rather than Tuesday, since several directors thought that didn’t give the school enough time to prepare.
The school is ready and prepared, said Hodsden and boys basketball coach John Hollar, who attended the meeting.
Hodsden said Tuesday afternoon that there would be both boys and girls team meetings at the high school this afternoon, and that practice would start on Thursday.
The athletes are getting a special email with directions outlining the screening procedures, according to Ian Fraunfelder, the BFUHS activities director. Boys were to report at 1:30 p.m. today and the girls starting at 2:30 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times, Fraunfelder said in his email.
