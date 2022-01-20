WESTMINSTER — It took several meetings, a lot of disagreements, and several votes and re-votes, but the Bellows Falls Union High School Board finally approved a new budget for the coming year.
The $7,310,950 budget is down slightly from last year’s budget of $7.5 million, and per pupil spending is down 5.95 percent, according to the most recent calculations. Projected tax rate figures are currently not available.
It was far from a unanimous or easy decision, however, with several school directors saying they didn’t have confidence in the budget numbers, and two voting against the budget during a Thursday noontime emergency meeting. Voting no were Director Deborah Wright and Jason Terry, both of Rockingham.
Others also voiced skepticism and said they were going to abstain, leaving only one “yes” vote: Director Jack Bryar of Grafton. In the end the abstaining directors changed their votes to get the budget passed and on to the four town clerks who must warn the BFUHS annual meeting by later Thursday.
Abstaining initially were Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham and David Clark of Westminster, but both changed to a ‘yes’ vote when it looked like the board wouldn’t get the budget done by the 4:30 p.m. deadline.
The budget includes funding for an additional math teacher and a full-time athletic trainer. The board decided not to replace a retiring guidance counselor and foreign language teacher. The math teacher’s position is being funded through the school district’s Haver grant.
And like their Rockingham School Board counterparts, the BFUHS board struggled on how to spend the projected surplus of $522,000 from earlier budgets.
In the end, like Rockingham, the BFUHS board put some of the funds away for future capital improvement projects and used some money to offset the current budget’s revenue needs.
The warning will include three separate articles, asking the voters to approve applying $100,000 of the surplus toward the 2024 budget, another $100,000 toward the 2025 budget, and putting $220,000 of the surplus into a capital reserve account.
The school board is facing major renovations needed to the ventilation system at the high school, but the board is hopeful the project is eligible for federal COVID-19 funding.
An earlier proposal to rebuild the high school’s driveway and parking lot was also discussed, with Chairwoman Molly Banik saying drainage and runoff problems would likely make it a state mandate in the near future.
At the special virtual Thursday meeting, the board almost didn’t rally a quorum of board members, which would have prevented them from finalizing the budget and Town Meeting warning, which was facing the 4:30 p.m. deadline.
The school boards in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union have been struggling in recent weeks to finalize budgets, given that the business manager resigned under pressure last month.
New Superintendent Andrew Haas has brought in a consultant, Glenn Hankinson of Newport, to help. Hankinson is a retired school business manager.
After more than an hour of wrangling, Wright had to leave for a business appointment, and the quorum was dissolved. However, Wright called her votes in by phone, saving the meeting.
The directors couldn’t agree how the ‘pass-thru’ funding for the River Valley Technical Center in Springfield should be listed in the budget.
Attending the virtual meeting were Banik, Lambert, Clark, Bryar, and Wright.
The BFUHS annual meeting will be held Feb. 23 at the high school, and voting on the budget will be by Australian balloting in the individual towns of Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens on March 1.