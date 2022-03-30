WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School directors added their approval Monday night to a new three-year contract with the Windham Northeast Education Association.
The high school, on a 6-1-1 vote, joined the four other school boards in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union in agreeing to the contract, which will give teachers an annual 2.5 percent wage increase for each year of the three-year contract, along with a 1.8 percent step increase for those eligible for the step system based on experience and education, for a total increase of 4.3 percent annually for many of the teachers.
The new contract is retroactive to July 1, 2021. It includes schools in Rockingham, Westminster, and Grafton-Athens, as well as the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
Director David Clark of Westminster voiced concern that the school boards did not gain anything in the negotiations from the teachers’ union.
“I’m a believer in collective bargaining. What did the boards get?” Clark asked Westminster School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles, who was head of the negotiating committee, and presented the highlights of the new contract to the board.
Charles said the school boards had been working on a new contract for two years. She said the teachers’ pay “was not as high as Brattleboro,” but she called it a “reasonable” agreement.
“We took a lot of things into consideration,” she said.
Voting against the new contract was Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham. Clark abstained.
The board also ratified a hiring and retention bonus for all employees at the school, with $1,000 being paid to all teachers, para-educators, and staff, including bus drivers, food service workers and janitors.
A move by Clark to increase the bonus for staff at the school from $1,000 to $2,500 was defeated.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said that $400,000 had already been budgeted from the district’s federal COVID-19 funds for the $1,000 bonus, and he voiced concern there wouldn’t be funds for the larger bonus.
Wright said all the other school boards had agreed to the $1,000 bonus, setting up a conflict.
Director Jason Terry of Rockingham, whose wife is a para-professional in Rockingham, called the bonus “peanuts” since it only came down to $10 a week. The bonus is being split up in two payments of $500, the first one now and the other in September at the beginning of school.
Terry said he would abstain on the voting, and he did. Only Clark voted for his proposed amendment to increase the bonus to $2,500.
In the final vote, Clark, Terry and Wright all abstained on the bonus.
Negotiations are expected to begin in the future for a new contract for the support staff.