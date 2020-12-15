WESTMINSTER — Members of the Bellows Falls Union High School board got their first look at the proposed 2021-22 school budget of $8.8 million and its 11 percent potential increase.
Flora Pagan, the business manager for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, outlined the budget and its areas of major increases: special education is up 63 percent, she said. Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said that increase in special education “was the largest percentage increase we’ve had. It didn’t look right,” he said.
The current school budget is $7.1 million.
Additionally, wages are budgeted at an increase of three percent, while benefits are up 8 percent.
Programs provided by the supervisory union, such as transportation and food service, are estimated to go up substantially. The budget changes are not all increases: the superintendent’s office is down $36,000, or 21 percent, she said.
The potential increase prompted Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham to propose a level-funded budget, given that the state has already estimated that the state education tax rate is expected to jump by nine percent.
Wright said that given the fact that many area residents are without jobs — and about to lose their federal unemployment benefits at the end of the month — the school district has to be extra frugal.
Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said the budget that was released to the school directors isn’t really a fair and accurate representation of the impact to voters since it doesn’t include the special education funding from the state.
Currently, the state reimburses local school districts at 53 percent of their costs, said Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
Bryar, in a follow-up interview, said comparing the proposed budget and the actual budget is like “comparing apples to oranges,” and he said that under the proposal presented by Pagan, taxpayers would be raising “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in extra revenue than was actually needed.
He laid some of the responsibility for the reality gap on the state’s financial computer system, which in the past has caused the WNESU a lot of trouble.
“What I am saying is that we can’t compare budgets when the past year has a net dollar amount for special ed (expenditures minus state compensation) and the projected year has a dollar amount without those state dollars,” he wrote in a follow-up email. “It either implies incorrectly that the state is paying nothing for special ed or puts into the budget hundreds of thousands extra.”
“In the past we kept expenses, income streams and net costs in separate categories. I think this is yet another artifact from a software system that keeps coughing up erroneous or misleading data. We will fix it,” he said.
“We do need to know what our expenses are,” said Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham.
Pagan warned the school directors that she is starting to include the schools’ expenses as they relate to the coronavirus pandemic, as it isn’t clear whether additional funding will be coming from either the federal or state government and whether the money the district has received will have to be paid back.