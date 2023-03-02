WESTMINSTER — The chairwoman of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board told community members Wednesday night she had personally called Principal John Broadley three weeks ago and invited him to talk about his departure from the school, but so far had received no response.
"I invited him to come talk to us," BFUHS School Director Molly Banik of Westminster said during a special meeting to discuss future leadership at the school. "I consider him a friend. He hasn't come to talk to us."
She said she "appreciated the passion" of Broadley's supporters, but she told them he wasn't even willing to talk to the board.
Broadley, in what is widely viewed as a letter of resignation as principal, said he would not be seeking another contract to lead the 234-student school. His two-year contract expires at the end of June, and would mark the end of a 20-year-plus career at the school, first as a special education teacher, and then assistant principal and finally principal.
Broadley was not present in the auditorium during the community meeting, but was talking to supporters in a hall. He later attended the annual BFUHS meeting but didn't speak.
Broadley's decision, which many in the community view was forced on him, prompted the community meeting, as well as large turnouts at board meetings in his support.
An online petition drive on change.org has garnered more than 1,000 signatures, Broadley supporters said Wednesday night.
Although the community meeting was supposed to talk about the future direction of the school, many of the 40-50 people in attendance were there because of Broadley, including a number of students holding small posters.
Broadley has remained silent and not answered messages from the Reformer, but some of his supporters, including Samantha Simonds, said he wanted to remain at the school.
As at earlier meetings, teachers, parents and students said that Broadley was committed to the students and the community, and if he had administrative failings, the board and the school administration had done little to help him in the past two years. They urged the board to offer Broadley a new contract.
After the community meeting, the annual meeting of the high school was held to discuss the upcoming vote on the $7.1 million budget. There was little discussion of the budget, and Banik explained the two, $2 million bond votes needed for capital projects at the school -- a new roof, and rebuilt parking lots and driveway to the 52-year-old school.
At the end of the annual BFUHS meeting, under 'other business,' Simonds made a motion that she had hoped would force the BFUHS board to offer Broadley a new contract.
That was ruled out of order by Moderator Don Capponcelli of Athens. Shortly afterward, there was a non-binding 'sense of the meeting' vote, that supported the high school board to rehire Broadley. That passed overwhelmingly by the people in the audience.