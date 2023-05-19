WESTMINSTER — The search for a new principal at Bellows Falls Union High School has been narrowed to two candidates — one local, and one, a former New Hampshire high school principal who was under independent investigation until he resigned in March.
Superintendent of Schools Andrew Haas announced Wednesday night at the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union meeting that the finalists are Kelly O’Ryan, who is the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union’s diversity and equity coordinator, and Mike Fiorentino, who until recently was principal of Littleton N.H., High School and its companion middle school.
According to published reports in the Caledonian Record in St. Johnsbury, Fiorentino was placed on paid administrative leave last November during a school district investigation, and then resigned at the end of March.
While Fiorentino’s resignation will not take effect until June 30, according to the paper, a staffer at the high school on Friday said Fiorentino did not work at the school any more.
According to the article, Fiorentino worked at the school for 16 years, as principal, assistant principal and teacher. He started as principal in 2021.
The article stated that parents and community members requested the results of the “independent investigation” be made public, but were refused by the superintendent, citing New Hampshire law.
Both candidates will be on hand next Wednesday at the high school and available for people to meet them and answer questions. Candidates are expected to make presentations as well.
The Fiorentino situation in part mirrors the case of Bellows Falls Middle School Principal Susan Johnson, who was placed on administrative leave last October, and finally resigned — with full pay — in January. No reason was ever given for her suspension and departure.
Haas, in an email Friday, when questioned about Fiorentino’s background in Littleton, said all he knew was what he had read “in the newspaper.”
Haas said he learned of Fiorentino’s potential problematic background after he had “put his name forward.”
When questioned why Fiorentino’s issues didn’t come up earlier during the screening process, Haas said that was all he could say, but he said he would be meeting with both candidates on Wednesday.
“There is nothing I can comment on at this time,” Haas said via email.
The article quoted Fiorentino as saying he was sad to be leaving the school, but that the school community “needed time to heal.”
While noting he was restricted from what he could say due to his settlement with the school district, he said he was being “held to a different level of professionalism than anyone else.”
He is also the former principal at Colebrook Academy, also in New Hampshire.
O’Ryan joined the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union last summer; she is the district’s diversity and equity coordinator, as well as the Title IX coordinator, and works in the main office with Haas.
The community forum starts at 5 p.m., with Fiorentino, and then 5:30 p.m. with O’Ryan. A poster about the event says that refreshments will be provided.
During an earlier interview, BFUHS director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham said the search committee had interviewed four candidates.
Some of the candidates had budget and principal experience and others did not, she said.
Whoever is hired will be replacing John Broadley, who is completing his second year as principal at BFUHS. Broadley chose not to seek reappointment to the position, which set off a strong reaction from the community, including teachers, parents and students.
Broadley’s announcement came before the issue of his contract was addressed publicly by the board.
He has since been a candidate for principal jobs in Keene, N.H., and Chester, at Green Mountain Union High School.
Broadley was offered the job in Chester earlier this week, but a spokeswoman at the Two River Supervisory Union in Ludlow said she didn’t know whether he had formally accepted the job.
Since Broadley was offered the job after a public interview process on Monday, the Two Rivers superintendent resigned on Thursday, in protest of the controversy in that school over the school’s mascot, the Chieftains, that has roiled the school for more than a year.