Bellows Falls Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

WESTMINSTER — What did four years at Bellows Falls Union High School mean for the Class of 2023?

Sadness for a lost classmate, pride in finally winning Winter Carnival, taking risks in buying an absurd piece of plastic junk, and resilience in the time of COVID, according to the well-received speeches from the class' honor students Thursday night.

Honor student Caleb Ghia captured the attention of the gathering seated on Hadley Field  Thursday night, with his story about an $80 piece of plastic junk, a replica of a sacred Easter Island Moai head, that he dubbed Stonehead. It turned into a great adventure his senior year, as other students wanted to share his  joke. 

Ghia said Stonehead expanded his connections not just within the school, but within Vermont, as Instagram made Stonehead famous, and Ghia was along for the silly ride, meeting lots of people.

