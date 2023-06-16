WESTMINSTER — What did four years at Bellows Falls Union High School mean for the Class of 2023?
Sadness for a lost classmate, pride in finally winning Winter Carnival, taking risks in buying an absurd piece of plastic junk, and resilience in the time of COVID, according to the well-received speeches from the class' honor students Thursday night.
Honor student Caleb Ghia captured the attention of the gathering seated on Hadley Field Thursday night, with his story about an $80 piece of plastic junk, a replica of a sacred Easter Island Moai head, that he dubbed Stonehead. It turned into a great adventure his senior year, as other students wanted to share his joke.
Ghia said Stonehead expanded his connections not just within the school, but within Vermont, as Instagram made Stonehead famous, and Ghia was along for the silly ride, meeting lots of people.
Julianna McDermid, a graduating senior, asks the audience to take a moment of silence for Jada Spaulding during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Mary Wallace, the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023, delivers her speech “Mediocrity, or The Most Wonderful Thing in the World” during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Graduating seniors laugh while collecting a little rubber duck that was under their chair as Mary Wallace, the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023, delivers her speech “Mediocrity, or The Most Wonderful Thing in the World” during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Graduating seniors gather together as they prepare to walk to the field during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Caden Haskell, the Class of 2023 President, welcomes the audience to the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jake Moore, the salutatorian for the Class of 2023, delivers his speech “Resilience” during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Julianna McDermid, a graduating senior, asks the audience to take a moment of silence for Jada Spaulding during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Caleb Ghia, a graduating senior, gives his speech next to a Moai figure he bought during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Mary Wallace, the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023, delivers her speech “Mediocrity, or The Most Wonderful Thing in the World” during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Graduating seniors laugh while collecting a little rubber duck that was under their chair as Mary Wallace, the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023, delivers her speech “Mediocrity, or The Most Wonderful Thing in the World” during the Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
