WESTMINSTER — Only students at Bellows Falls Union High School will be allowed on to the outdoor dance floor at this weekend’s Homecoming dance.
The Bellows Falls Union High School Board sharply divided over the issue Monday night during a hybrid meeting. Several board members said the board had no business interfering in setting guidelines for a school dance.
Principal John Broadley said he talked with faculty and staff and decided that only students in the local school district could attend the dance as guests of a BFUHS student, out of concern about COVID-19 transmission.
But “one or two or three” students, he acknowledged, were unhappy and wanted to bring dates from outside of the community.
Broadley earlier told the board that only 21 percent of the 312 BFUHS students, 66 students, had provided school staff with their vaccination cards. A full 96 percent of the 110 faculty and staff reported they were vaccinated, he said.
Broadley said his priority is keeping kids in school and learning.
Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said he believes that the number of high school students who are vaccinated is “a whole lot higher than 20 percent.”
Broadley said he viewed the dance as a booster for the students’ mental health and morale, and he said he knew students were already looking forward to it. “They’re excited and happy,” he said.
Director Jason Terry of Bellows Falls said the school was being short-sighted and that students from outside of the immediate community should be allowed to attend. And he accepted a “friendly amendment” from Director David Clark that included the requirement that any visiting guest provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Terry called Broadley’s decision “insular and myopic.”
But Broadley said even that requirement would not satisfy those people who had agreed to chaperone the dance, which is being held outside, and the dance would have to be canceled without chaperones. And he stated repeatedly that school policies gave him sole authority to set the guidelines for a dance.
“A school dance should not be a board decision,” Broadley said.
At least four school directors agreed with him: Chairwoman Molly Banik of Westminster, and Directors Deborah Wright and Margo Ghia, and Ian Sbardelatti of Westminster.
“This isn’t a board thing,” said Banik.
Jack Bryar of Grafton also voted against allowing the out-of-district students to attend the dance, saying he changed his mind after hearing from the chaperones.
The board voted 5-4 against Terry’s motion to allow out-of-district students. Voting with Terry were Clark, Brenda Farkas of Rockingham, Clark of Westminster and Priscilla Lambert, also of Rockingham.
Board members voiced concern about the COVID-19 problems being experienced by the Springfield school district, since many BFUHS students attend the River Valley Technical Center, which is located next to Springfield High School.
The board also heard a long report from BFUHS nurse Whitney Patterson who said that during the first three weeks of school, 150 student days had already been missed because of either COVID-19 or the need to quarantine.
She said exposure involved 47 individual students and faculty.
She said she and other nurses are working extremely long hours doing contact tracing and notifying students and parents.
And she urged the school board to maintain masking.
She said she was very discouraged when she saw students outside of school not wearing masks and not observing social distancing norms, engaging in what she called “risky behavior.”
“I don’t want people to take them off,” she said of masks. To stop using them, she said, would “open up the flood gates” to infection.
“These are your kids,” she told the board members. “Keep the masks, keep the protocols. Look at Springfield,” she said.
Patterson said she is filled with dread that “something bad is going to happen” because of not just COVID-19, but all the time the school nurses have to spend on it, rather than other health issues. The school nurses are working tremendously long hours, she said. “We have no weekend,” she said. “But we have to do this.”
Interim Superintendent Andrew Haas said that 25 percent of Springfield students were “out on quarantine,” and that Springfield had closed its schools entirely on Monday for a “reset day” and to plan strategy.
The board voted unanimously to continue masking and to follow government guidelines “until changed by the board.” Originally, masking was slated to end Oct. 4, if the student population reached 80 percent vaccination.