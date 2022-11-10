WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School is investigating damage to the girls' locker room last weekend, following up on speculation that the Brattleboro Union High School boys football team may have vandalized the property.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andy Haas said in an email Thursday that the administration was conducting an investigation into the damage, but declined further comment as he was on medical leave for the week.
Molly Banik, chairwoman of the Bellows Falls Union High School board, also said there was an investigation.
But no one would comment on the extent of the damage to the locker room.
One parent, who contacted the Reformer, said the locker room was "trashed" and "destroyed" and that personal items belonging to BFUHS students were damaged or taken.
The parent said he'd been told there was damage to a sink or a toilet.
"Who pays for it?" the parent asked.
Kate O'Connor, the school district's new marketing and community relations specialist, said an investigation was being conducted.
"As a standard practice, Bellows Falls Union High School administrators are reviewing after a busy weekend of high school activities, and investigating as needed.
"At this time, I have heard nothing about a sink or water damage," she wrote in an email.
Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Director Chris Sawyer said via email that he had been contacted by the Bellows Falls administration and "have discussed some damage that was found in the locker room used by our football team last Friday night."
"We also have not yet determined what role, if any, our team had in causing any damage. We have gathered and shared information with Bellows Falls and will continue to work with them as requested," he said.
On Nov. 4, BFUHS hosted a playoff football game between Bellows Falls and Brattleboro. Bellows Falls won, 28-14. The Brattleboro football team used the girls' locker room.
Jason Terry of Bellows Falls, a member of the BFUHS board, and a parent, said he had asked for the issue to be discussed at Monday night's School Board meeting.
Terry, along with other school directors, has been pushing for renovations to the 50-year-old school, and he said he didn't know whether the damage to the locker room was a result of old equipment or not.
"I don’t know what happened and I requested the administration to check into it. You do know our school is in need of a remodel so maybe things just fell apart and it was accidental. We don’t know but I am confident Mr. (John) Broadley will look into and resolve," Terry said Thursday morning.
Bellows Falls plays Mount Anthony in Rutland Saturday morning for the state football Division 2 championship.