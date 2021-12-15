WESTMINSTER — When it comes time for Town Meeting elections in March, Bellows Falls Union High School will be looking for some new blood.
Several directors announced at Monday night’s regular meeting that they wouldn’t be seeking reelection, or that they were seriously considering not seeking it, including current Chairwoman Molly Banik of Westminster.
“My family thinks I’m crazy,” Banik said toward the end of the meeting, during director’s comments. “I’m on the fence. My term is up too.”
Banik said she hadn’t made up her mind yet whether to see reelection to the 10-member board. The board members themselves elect the chairperson.
“I enjoy this group,” Banik said, referring to her work with the different board members, and she said she is devoted to helping the students at the high school. She recently chastised other board members for not coming to the BFUHS meetings in person and instead logging in remotely.
“I like to see people face to face,” she said. “I’d like us to be nicer to each other.”
Earlier, Westminster Director Ian Sbardellati said he would not run for election in March. Sbardellati, who was appointed to a vacant position earlier this year, said a variety of factors played into his decision, including the fact that his wife’s position as a guidance counselor at BFUHS affected his role on the board.
Sbardellati also said he is heading back to school, and between his job and graduate school that leaves little extra time.
Sbardellati told the board there were more conflicts being on the board with his wife’s job than he originally thought. “I can’t really be a full member,” he said. “It’s very challenging for me to keep everything straight.” When he was first appointed, he said he would refrain from voting on financial matters that affected his wife.
Longtime Director Jack Bryar of Grafton also said he would not be seeking another term to the union high school board. Bryar is currently chairman of the Windham Northeast Elementary Unified School Board, which oversees two elementary schools: Westminster Center and Grafton-Athens School. He said he would remain on the elementary board for the time being to provide some continuity.
Another veteran director, Stephen Fine of Athens, recently sold his longtime home in Athens and moved with his family to Chester, which is not part of the union high school district.
Fine said Wednesday that “everyone in Grafton knows I’ve moved,” but he has yet to formally resign his position on the union board. A retired lawyer, he was until earlier this year very involved in the contract negotiations with the teachers’ union.
Bellows Falls Union High School draws students from the towns of Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens. To date, none of the Rockingham representatives — Priscilla Lambert, Margo Ghia, Deborah Wright, Brenda Farkas and Jason Terry — have indicated their future plans. Both Ghia and Lambert’s terms end in 2022, in addition to those of Fine, Banik, Bryar and Sbardellati.
All terms are for three years.
Sbardellati said he was letting people know as early as possible so that candidates could look into serving on the board. Westminster had an unfilled position on the board for over a year until Sbardellati came forward.