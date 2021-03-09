WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School Board split Monday night on whether to interview John Hollar about his resignation as boys’ basketball coach last week in the middle of the COVID-shortened season.
Chairwoman Molly Banik broke a 3-3 tie and said she didn’t believe the school board should get directly involved in a personnel issue, and that it was the responsibility of school administration.
New BFUHS board member Jason Terry of Rockingham had brought up the issue as the board was discussing the resignation of BFUHS Principal Chris Hodsden, but Banik ruled Terry’s question was out of order during that discussion.
Terry brought it up about 10 minutes later and said he is concerned about the turnover among basketball coaches at the high school. Terry’s son Jon is a star scorer on the team and one of the team’s captains, and Terry in a later interview said he was concerned his speaking out could have an adverse effect on his son.
Terry said the board and the public need to know why there has been so much turnover in the boys basketball program, noting there have been “four coaches in four years,” including Hollar’s interim replacement Nate Haskell and whoever the school administration hires for next year. Hollar was the boys coach last year, as well as during the current, COVID-shortened season.
But several board members said it wasn’t their role to get involved in Hollar’s mid-season departure, and Superintendent of Schools Christopher Pratt noted that since Hollar, who is not a teacher in the school system, had resigned, questioning him could open up the school district to legal problems.
Attempts to reach Hollar on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
“This is a very, very, very slippery slope,” Pratt warned the board. “Let them do their job; it was a resignation,” he said.
Voting to have Hollar come to the board for “an exit interview” were Terry, David Clark of Westminster and Deborah Wright of Rockingham. Voting against inviting Hollar were Banik, Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, Margo Ghia of Rockingham and Jack Bryar of Grafton.
Some school directors said that Hollar, a resident of Walpole, N.H., was free to come and address the board in a future meeting under community comments.
Terry, in a followup interview, praised Hollar for his dedication as coach, and said he didn’t know why Hollar resigned. He said Hollar, who had been a BFUHS coach many years ago, was available to the athletes “365 days a year,” urging them to improve.
“Coach Hollar was living basketball, breathing basketball, every day,” said Terry.
“The question is, how do we fix it and go forward,” said Terry. “Did he really resign? Did the school follow its own policy?”
Monday night, school directors said injecting themselves into the Hollar situation was a bad precedent.
Lambert, who voted against inviting Hollar, said it might help the school if Hollar, on his own, came to speak to the board.
“It is really bad to be conducting exit interviews,” said Ghia, saying it was “an administrative function.”
Bryar said the board would not discuss a similar situation with a classroom teacher, and he said for the school board to get involved with a coach’s departure sent the wrong message. He said there is a big difference between a resignation and a dismissal.
Pratt told the board that Hollar was an “at-will” employee and could be dismissed without cause. The day-to-day operation of the school belongs to administrators, he said. “I don’t want a lawsuit; it was a resignation,” he said.
The intense discussion came at the end of a routine, organization meeting that saw the re-election of Banik as chairwoman of the four-town school board. Lambert was election vice-chairwoman.
The board had a lengthy discussion about upcoming revisions of various school board policies.