WESTMINSTER — The reported vaccination rate of students at Bellows Falls Union High School is only 28 percent, according to the school’s principal.
Whether it is a case of parents not sending in the vaccination cards for their children, or no vaccination at all, Principal John Broadley said he doesn’t know.
Broadley told the members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board Monday night during a hybrid meeting that the high school has 12 cases, leading to a loss of 261 school days for students or their fellow close contact students. He said he expected there were probably more cases, and that families had “self-diagnosed” the illness and had gotten a positive test, without telling the school. There are a total of 312 students in the high school.
He said the school had received 88 vaccination cards out of 312 students, for a 28 percent vaccination rate.
He said the school had even thought that a Dunkin Donuts gift card might be an incentive to get kids to bring in their vaccination cards, but he said that hasn’t been the case.
“We’ve got to call and ask for it,” he said, adding that he called between 50 to 60 parents so far about the cards.
Interim Superintendent Andy Haas said area superintendents were discussing the requirements for sports, and whether out-of-town fans, or any fans, would be allowed to watch games.
He said that statewide, superintendents range from the extremes of not allowing any fans to watch games and having every athlete masked to “let them play.”
Haas said he didn’t know if the student population could reach 100 percent vaccination, and he noted the “double standard” the school was setting, with teachers required to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.
Board Chairwoman Molly Banik said she hopes the school will allow parents to see their children play. “Let families come in,” Banik said, stressing how important student sports are to the students, their families and the community.
BFUHS students have really succeeded this fall, she said, and are busy this weekend with championship games in a variety of sports.
Director Jack Bryar of Grafton suggested that one way of boosting vaccination rates is to require that student athletes or other students wanting to participate in extracurricular activities such as theater or band get vaccinated. He said he hopes the board will discuss it at length at its next meeting.
“We have to consider it,” he said.
He said with such a low vaccination rate, more COVID cases are bound to emerge. He said there are reports of students being sent home to quarantine, and they simply hang out with their friends.
“They are supposed to be home,” he said, adding that the school is “not doing a lot to encourage kids” to get vaccinated.
Later in the meeting, after meeting behind close doors for about 30 minutes, the board came out and and without public discussion approved the memorandum of understanding with the Windham Northeast Education Association regarding vaccination of teachers and staff. The vote was 6-2, with Directors Margo Ghia, David Clark, Jack Bryar, Brenda Farkas, Priscilla Lambert and Ian Sbardellati voting for it and Directors Jason Terry and Deborah Wright voting against it. The Rockingham School Board last week adopted it on a 3-1 vote. The MOU, in addition to requiring vaccination or face weekly testing for COVID-19, gives staff 10 days of additional paid time off if they either get COVID or are exposed to COVID.