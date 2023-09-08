Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.