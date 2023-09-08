WESTMINSTER — A local attorney with deep ties to the community has been tapped by the Bellows Falls Union High School Board to evaluate the two -- and potentially competing -- Monsanto lawsuits.
Lawrence Slason of Salmon & Nostrand law firm in Bellows Falls, has agreed to take on the assignment, said BFUHS Chairman Jason Terry.
"I was tasked from my board to seek outside counsel and I believe I found someone who can help the board see the forest through the trees. Larry Slason brings a vast wealth of knowledge when it comes to PCB remediation work along with mitigation work," Terry said Thursday. "The mission is to find the problem and fix the problem quickly."
"He has done this sort of thing for a long time. We both agree that the goal is to get the kids back in the school as quickly and safely as possible while limiting the distractions and the obstacles administration is working tirelessly on, instead of 100 percent focus on educating the kids," Terry said.
The BFUHS board voted last week to hire another lawyer to evaluate the two Vermont-based Monsanto lawsuits, since the school is facing mounting costs from the PCB contamination at the school, like many other schools in the state. Reimbursement for some of the recent costs is expected to come from the Vermont Agency of Education, but funding is limited.
Monsanto, an international chemical company, manufactured PCBs until 1977, and the chemical was banned in 1979 by the Environmental Protection Agency. The state of Vermont recently passed legislation requiring all school built before 1980 to be tested for the presence of PCBs. BFUHS open in 1971.
The two lawsuits include one by the Vermont Attorney General's office, which is seeking funds for cleaning up the state's schools and waterways.
The other lawsuit was filed by the Burlington law firm Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky, which is the school's regular law firm. The BFUHS board, and other neighboring school districts, are listed as plaintiffs in the multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Monsanto that includes 93 school districts. The board said it believes Pietro Lynn had a financial conflict of interest and could not evaluate the two suits.
"I have heard that the gym and auditorium may be closed with a timeline of next summer to start thinking about remediation. I do not believe that is quick enough and my hope is Larry can help the board push to find the problem and fix the problem immediately," said Terry.
"Two days is a lifetime in any line of business and this is a 24/7 problem. We all need to put the kids first without distractions and wasting money," Terry said.
"If the state of Vermont does not reimburse any PCB funds, it will come off the budget next year and not the taxpayer. The taxpayer did not cause this problem, as the money paid in taxes was also to upkeep the school. I do not believe the taxpayer should be burdened with this again. If I am wrong and the voter disagrees then they can vote me out next year," said Terry, who lives in Rockingham.
Slason has been a boys soccer coach at the school in the past, and regularly represents area towns, including Westminster. He is expected to attend Monday's BFUHS meeting to discuss the lawsuits, Terry said.