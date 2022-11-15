WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School Principal John Broadley told members of the School Board Monday that he is working with Brattleboro school officials to resolve the reports of vandalism to the girls' locker room after a football game 10 days ago.
So far, a sweatshirt taken from the girls' locker room by a Brattleboro student was returned on Tuesday by the Brattleboro administration, according to Superintendent Andrew Haas of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. He said he believes that was the only item taken.
Broadley said Monday night that he was drawing up a new protocol that will be used for every visiting sports team going forward, that will require inspections both before and after every game, and require that an adult be in the locker room at all times.
Having an adult in the locker room at all times is the way "it should be," he said.
The new protocols will go into effect with the basketball season.
The whole issue surfaced last week, a few days after a Division 2 semifinal football game in which the Bellows Falls team defeated Brattleboro. Afterward, it was reported that the girls locker room, which was used by the Brattleboro team, was damaged and had items taken. The extent of the damage is not known.
Broadley said he had been discussing with Brattleboro officials about the "consequences" of the vandalism "all week."
School Director Jason Terry asked Broadley if anything was broken in the locker room. "'Supposedly broken' is a good word," he said.
Earlier in his report, Broadley had noted that one parent had said the locker room had been "trashed," and while he did not dispute the use of the word, he called it "harsh." He also said the word "trashed" was open to interpretation.
The school directors individually thanked Broadley for looking into the incident and said they had no additional questions. Broadley said his investigation into the matter was "not quite finished."