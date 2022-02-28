WESTMINSTER — Residents attending Bellows Falls Union High School's annual meeting Wednesday night zipped through the 10-article warning in 30 minutes.
With a handful of issues to be decided in person Wednesday night, including the election of officers such as moderator, clerk and treasurer, the residents voted to give the nine school directors and their chairperson a raise.
Most issues, including the fate of the $7.3 million BFUHS budget, will be decided during Australian balloting on Tuesday in the four towns of Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens.
The $7.3 million budget is 5.9 percent lower than last year, and other issues voters will decide on Tuesday include the use of surplus funds.
At the suggestion of Grafton school director Jessa Westclark, who is not a member of the BFUHS board, the meeting voted to increase the pay by $200 a year for both the chairperson and the nine individual board members.
In the case of the chairperson, the pay will go from $550 to $750, and individual directors will go from $450 to $650. Westclark's motion passed with strong support, with Rockingham School Director Deborah Wright voting against it.
Wright said she didn't think increasing the pay of school directors would have the intended result — of getting more people to run for the board.
"I don't see this as having the effect you want," Wright said.
Resident Paul Reis, one of the few people to attend the meeting in the auditorium of the high school, said he supported the pay increase.
Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said it is a "real challenge" to attract people to run for the board, and he said school directors are "recruiting" people for the boards.
"That's not democracy," he said.
Bryar said he didn't think the pay had been increased in 10 years at least.
Westclark's motion also increased the pay of the district treasurer to $800 from $600, but left the clerk's pay at $125.