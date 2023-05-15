BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, which owns and manages 307 apartment homes for seniors, persons with disabilities and families, has received more than $250,000 for its Shelter Plus Care & Transitions to Housing program.
"This program is specific to homeless or those at risk of being homeless who are disabled in our community," said David DeAngelis, BHP's Section 8 Voucher and Grants Manager.
In total, BHP received $258,000 from the federal Housing and Urban Development's Coordination of Care program, which DeAngelis said is typical of what the organization has received over the past few years, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been great and certainly needed in our community," he said.
However, said DeAngelis, what's really needed to make the program more effective is additional case managers.
"We're a little bit strapped in that we have the funds available, but we don't have those supportive services requirements that can be met right now," he said. "These folks need the support just as much as they need the bricks and mortar."
DeAngelis said the work of case managers is complex and often goes unnoticed in the community.
"The turnover is high," he said. "It's a pretty stressful job, certainly evidenced by the event at Groundworks in the last few weeks, and that would certainly make me think twice about being in human services."
On April 3, Leah Rosin-Pritchard, shelter coordinator for Groundworks' Morningside Shelter was killed by a resident of the shelter. Following the slaying, Groundworks Collaborative paused its operations for three weeks. Community organizations stepped in to provide the many services historically offered by Groundworks, which is now resuming operations.
Better pay could encourage people to take on the tasks of case managers, said DeAngelis, but they have to be qualified to take on the responsibilities.
"We certainly could use more money, but we also need to have the competent case managers."
Currently, BHP is providing housing subsidies to 24 people. With a few more case managers, BHP could increase that case load to 29 people, he said.
Subsidies can be long term, said DeAngelis, with some people being in the program for up to 25 years.
"This is really a bridge program, but there's no clock ticking on a subsidy."
Participants also get to choose where they live, which may not be a BHP property, he said.
"It's called a scattered sites program," he said. "Our local landlords have just been great and taking the risk on of someone who was homeless and disabled and being part of the support for them as well."
The subsidies can pay up to 100 percent of the rent, said DeAngelis.
But participants don't just get a handout, he said. They are expected to meet with a case manager once a month and set some goals as well, which might include applying for Social Security disability, getting their GED or entering college, getting some type of employment, or volunteering in the community.
DeAngelis said the funding does not happen without the effort of Vermont's delegation in Washington, D.C.
"They've historically been there for us every step of the way," he said.
TOTAL FEDERAL FUNDING
Other agencies in Vermont also received grants through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, totaling $6.2 million.
Groundworks Collaborative also receive nearly $390,000 in new funding for a three year supportive housing program called "ReachOutWorks," which provides funding to support increased street outreach staff to identify and serve unsheltered households in Windham County.
Martin Hahn, of the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness, said the Green Mountain State has the second highest rate of homelessness in the nation.
He said Groundworks Collaborative will receive subgrants through the Office of Economic Opportunity to cover some of its costs for interviewing people experiencing homelessness and to provide them with housing navigation services.
An award to Washington County Youth Services Bureau, now called Elevate Youth Services, supports the Vermont Coalition of Runaway and Homeless Youth Programs, which, in turn, supports local responses to youth homelessness including Youth Services in Brattleboro, said Hahn.
Almost 50 percent, or $2.9 million, of the overall funding will go to the Vermont State Housing Authority for rental vouchers and support services for those experiencing homelessness.
Through VSHA, 19 households in Windham County and Bennington County are among 92 Vermont households that will receive support in partnership with Pathways Vermont through the VSHA's Shelter+Care Statewide program, said Daniel Blankenship, homeless programs and policy director for VSHA.
Funding will also be used to support 50 households suffering chronic homelessness around the state, including 18 in Southern Vermont.
Through VSHA, the Windham Windsor Housing Trust and Groundworks Collaborative will also receive funding to support 15 households in Windham County as part of "A Way Home," the state's supportive housing program that supports 60 households around the state.
More than $1.5 million in new funding will be used over three years to support 72 households in Vermont, including 16 in Southern Vermont, in a program in partnership with Windham Windsor Housing Trust, Groundworks Collaborative and possibly Brattleboro Housing Authority and Shires Housing, Pathways Vermont, and possibly Bennington Housing Authority, said Blankenship.