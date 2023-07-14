BERLIN — Vermonters breathed a sigh of relief that the storms that swept across the state on Thursday evening were not as intense as the storms that caused devastating flooding around the state earlier in the week.
"We are relieved that last night storms did not bring the full fury that we anticipated," said Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, during a briefing Friday from an Agency of Transportation facility in Berlin. "There are areas that were hit quite hard, but we did not receive any calls for evacuation or rescue."
Thunderstorms with a potential for heavy rain were expected to pop up around the state on Friday afternoon and into the evening.
Morrison warned people to not let down their guard.
"It's going to be easy to think that we're out of the woods," she said. "Yet several of our communities are still reeling from last night's events and candidly the high winds and the rainfall and thunderstorms complicated an already devastating situation locally in many communities."
During the Friday briefing, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, will be visiting the state on Monday to survey the damage and the recovery efforts.
Earlier on Friday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Vermont and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding beginning on July 7 and continuing.
The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
Utility crews around the state are restoring power to thousands of Vermonters and state road crews assisted by private contractors and making headway in repairing and opening roads damaged by the flooding.
Meanwhile, the state is getting ready to disburse funds to businesses damaged by flooding, to employees who have lost wages or jobs due to the storms and to farmers affected by flood waters.
A Public Assistance disaster declaration allows communities to receive at least 75 percent reimbursement for emergency storm repairs to public infrastructure.
For more information or to register, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
Individuals who suffered losses in the storm should continue clean up and repairs, taking photos and documenting expenses. Damages should be reported to Vermont 211, either by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting vermont211.org.
During the Friday briefing, Scott expressed condolences to the family and friends of Stephen Davoll, 63, who drowned in his home on Wednesday. Davoll's death is the only reported fatality to date as a result of the flooding in Vermont.
As of Friday, the state had conducted 202 rescue missions and assisted with 100 evacuations, said Morrison, who noted there are "two to three dozen communities that we have not heard from despite our outreach."
"Today we are sending National Guard troops to those communities to establish contact and ensure that every town and city in Vermont knows how to reach the state emergency operations center," she said. "We cannot assist you at the local level if you do not communicate your needs to the emergency operations center. Whatever it is, food, water, transportation, infrastructure or supplies. Please make your needs known so we can start problem solving with you."
Towns have been given the authority to implement emergency protective measures to protect public safety when a flood occurs.
Vermont counties are advised to continue making repairs to public infrastructure, documenting all work carefully for their applications. Eligible reimbursement costs include emergency repair work on public roads, tree and debris removal from public rights of way, municipal employee overtime spent working on the emergency, contractor help, equipment rentals, and other costs associated with the emergency response.
Municipalities must report to the Department of Environmental Conservation the locations and nature of any measures taken within 72 hours by emailing anr.wsmdrivers@vermont.gov.
Dr. Mark Levine, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, reminded folks to be careful around flood waters, which might be contaminated by pollutants and sewage.
"If you have a private well or spring and are in a flooded area, you should assume your water is contaminated," he said. "Don't drink or use your water for cooking, baby formula, washing, food or brushing teeth [until] you can have it tested."
The Vermont Department of Health is offering free test kits to anyone affected by the flooding and are available by calling 802-338-4724.
He also cautioned people to stay out of the water, both because of high river flow and because of contamination.
"It's best to find another summer activity or place to cool off until waters are calm and cool again," said Levine.
Levine also advised people not to eat or drink anything that has been touched by flood water.
"Throw away contaminated food along with any foods that have not been refrigerated properly," he said. "When in doubt, throw it out."
Anson Tebbetts, the secretary of Vermont Agriculture, Food & Markets, said his agency is working with farmers around the state helping them recover from flooding.
"It's too early to fully describe or even estimate the damages, but it's clear the losses will be catastrophic," he said. "Heavy losses of agricultural products or feed will put many at risk. There is a ripple effect ... disruption to our farms may disrupt our regional food system and our food security."
Tebbetts encouraged food producers to visit the agency's website for resources.