BERLIN — Vermonters breathed a collective sigh of relief that the storms that swept across the state on Thursday evening were not as intense as the ones that caused devastating flooding around the state last weekend.
"We are relieved that last night storms did not bring the full fury that we anticipated," said Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, during a briefing Friday from an Agency of Transportation facility in Berlin. "There are areas that were hit quite hard, but we did not receive any calls for evacuation or rescue."
Thunderstorms with a potential for heavy rain are expected to pop up around the state on Friday afternoon and into the evening.
Morrison warned people to not let down their guard.
"It's going to be easy to think that we're out of the woods," she said. "Yet several of our communities are still reeling from last night's events and candidly the high winds and the rainfall and thunderstorms complicated an already devastating situation locally in many communities."
Earlier on Friday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Vermont and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding beginning on July 7 and continuing.
The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.
Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, in all 14 Vermont counties.
Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA app. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
During the Friday briefing, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, will visit the state on Monday to survey the damage and the recovery efforts.