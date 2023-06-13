BRATTLEBORO — A local author and naturalist wants folks who are struggling with mental illness to know they are not alone.
"Don't be afraid to talk to people," said Lynn Levine, of Dummerston, who has been diagnosed with unipolar bipolar, which is also known as major depressive disorder, and the anxiety can be crippling.
In 1978, Levine received a masters degree in forestry from the University of Massachusetts and became the first female consulting forester in New England.
For decades, she's led workshops on tracking and fern and tree identification. Recently, she developed a Forest Immersion Workshop, sponsored by Vermont Woodlands Association, which focuses on sensory awareness. Her career choice and the workshops she has led have been informed by her own struggles with her mental health.
"When my mind is going, going going, what I always say is, 'When the sunlight hits the leaf, everything stops,' and that's why I'm in the woods," she said.
For Levine, just as important as finding peace in the forest is finding a community of people of all ages who are working together to learn about themselves and to share their struggles. The worst part of mental illness can be the isolation, she said, the feeling that you are alone.
Her need to connect led her to the Brattleboro Retreat's Virtual Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization programs, which are designed to provide support, education, and transformation to those struggling with mental health and substance use challenges.
"I had no idea what those programs were or where to find them," said Levine. "I started doing some research and there it was, right here in Brattleboro at the Retreat."
"We have a variety of outpatient programs on a continuum of care, such as general outpatient psychotherapy at the Anna Marsh Clinic, where people usually come once or maybe sometimes twice a week for therapy and psychiatry services," said Kurt White, the Retreat's vice president of outpatient programs and community initiatives. "We've got an adult team and a child adolescent team and a whole set of therapists that have a lot of intensive and specialty training and different methods and modalities."
Inpatient care is not suited for everyone, he said, but some people need more than a once-a-month check-in with their mental health support team and that's where the Virtual Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization programs come in.
"We're here for the local community, and not just for inpatient services," said White.
The programs were developed pre-COVID, with folks coming to the Retreat for intensive support, said James Benton, senior director of psychological services.
"It was never imagined to do it by telehealth," he said.
But with folks unable to visit the Retreat during the COVID-19 lockdown, staff scrambled to create an online community available on a rolling enrollment basis.
Participants participate in the program for four weeks and attend virtual group meetings five days a week, four or eight hours a week, depending on how intensive the need.
In the program, participants learn self care for general mental health and addiction recovery and mindfulness practices. They learn skills to address grief and lost and discover effective ways to handle stress while establishing healthy communication skills.
Treatment is guided by the CARE approach — community, awareness, relationships, and embodiment.
"I think some people actually feel safer talking about complicated issues when they can be in their own safe home environment," said White, "but also still be with other people."
Benton said the Retreat is running five different groups with people engaging in discussions on 25 different topics including how to share feelings, ways to plan for the day, and learning mindfulness and coping skills for anger or grief.
"Much of what we are trying to do is help people focus on what we call present moment awareness," said Benton. "People who are anxious tend to be always worrying about the future or if you're more depressed and regret things that happened in the past, you're not staying present."
Helping people to establish healing routines and to reestablish healthy relationships and natural support systems are also two of the goals of the program.
"So just being able to be present is very important, not being pulled away by all these worries and concerns," he said. "The idea is like help them grow. It doesn't have to be changing the world so much as 'I'm going to go out and garden for a little while or I'm going to cook dinner or I'm going to go grocery shopping.'"
White also noted that each of the participants meets one-on-one at least once a week with an individual therapist as part of the program.
"Inpatient is a wonderful level of care," said White, "but the person has separated from a lot of the rest of their life. Those in a partial hospital intensive outpatient program are living their life while they're getting this intensive treatment."
Levine said sharing her story with the community is her way of giving a gift to the community, and reminding folks they're not alone.
"It's bigger than me. I feel like I'm doing a higher good."
Benton said the community that forms during these sessions is part of the healing process for many participants.
"Sometimes learning that I can be of help to other people means I can have a better sense of my own abilities and self esteem," he said.
To learn more about the programs, visit www.brattlebororetreat.org/programs/virtual-intensive-outpatient-partial-hospitalization-programs or call 802-258-3700.
Levine is finishing up her most recent book, "Robin's Song," about two cousins who are 12 years old. When the title character's mother dies, she moves to Vermont to be with her cousin, Darcey. Robin, who has anxiety, connects with her cousin through music, poetry and nature, learning skills to help her deal with her anxiety. She learns from her grandmother, aunt, homeroom teacher, the guidance counselor and piano teacher, as well as from the students in a nature club, and from birds.