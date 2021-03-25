MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate has passed a bill allowing law enforcement and the victims of criminal offenses to have notice of when a person who has been found not guilty by reason of insanity or found incompetent to stand trial, returns to the community
The bill, S.3, reflects the Senate Judiciary Committee testimony of Kathy Carroll of Bennington, whose daughter, Emily Hamman, was was killed in downtown Bennington the morning of January 18. It had its second reading vote on Tuesday and passed out of the Senate and to the House on Wednesday.
“It’s my understanding that someone can go and commit a violent, first-degree murder crime and his defense attorney gets to shop around for one non-competent finding,” Carroll told members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Just because one person says that somebody is not competent doesn’t mean that they should be able to get away with first-degree murder,” she said.
Presenting the bill before the Senate, its sponsor. Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said he had heard “loud and clear” from Bennington State’s Attorney Erica Marthage about her frustration over the disconnect between public safety officials and the state Department of Mental Heath.
Darren Pronto, the man charged with murder in Hamman’s death, was known to law enforcement, and his sister said he had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia. According to an email from Marthage read by Sears on the Senate floor, Pronto had been charged with domestic assault and twice violated his probation, which stipulated he work with a local designated agency, and had been admitted to the state hospital.
Public safety officials didn’t know he was back in the community — until witnesses and surveillance cameras reportedly spotted him attacking Hamann in downtown Bennington at about 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 18.
“Even though the state’s attorneys are responsible for safeguarding public safety, we are excluded from receiving information or being part of the decision making process for the mentally ill population with criminal involvement,” Marthage said, according to Sears. “The statute should allow departments that are responsible .. to do their jobs and make decisions.”
The bill proposes that a person found not guilty by reason of insanity or ruled not competent to stand trial is committed for treatment, the Department of Mental Health “shall provide notice” at least 10 days prior to the expiration of a commitment order, or if the person leaves such a facility without permission, to the relevant State’s Attorney.
The proposal also allows prosecutors to have a psychiatrist examine a person when they are found incompetent to stand trial.
Sears said the Judiciary Committee is aware that section will likely be contested in court, as the Attorney General and the state Defender General’s office differ on whether such an exam infringes upon the right against self-incrimination.
The bill also provides for a working group to study gaps in the current mental health and criminal justice system structure, and areas where public safety and the treatment of persons ruled incompetent or found not guilty by reason of insanity can be improved. The group is also ordered to study whether the state, which does not have a forensic treatment facility for individuals found incompetent to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity, should build such a facility.