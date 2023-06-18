TOWNSHEND — Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton is leaving Vermont and once again becoming a principal of an elementary school.
“This is Maine’s massive gain,” Al Claussen, chairman of the West River Education District Board, said at a meeting last week.
Anton served as the superintendent for seven years after being principal at Dover School for seven years. In Dover, he helped the school become the first International Baccalaureate elementary school in Vermont and he was named a National Distinguished Principal. At Windham Central, he helped navigate multiple mergers under the state law Act 250 and reorganize the new entities based on their shared values.
According to portlandschools.org, Anton will be the new principal of Rowe Elementary School starting July 1. He was selected for the role by Interim Co-Superintendents Melea Nalli and Aaron Townsend, and his appointment was approved by the Portland Board of Public Education last month.
“After a selection process that included 22 candidates from multiple states and multiple rounds of screening — and the participation of the Rowe community — we are confident that Bill Anton is the right leader for Rowe moving forward,” the co-superintendents said in a statement. “Not only does Bill bring significant leadership experience to the role, but he also is experienced in growing a schoolwide vision, leading district-wide equity work, and being a strong community builder and communicator.”
Anton also serve served as a third-grade teacher and an elementary assistant principal. He graduated from the University of Iowa, studied communications, and received his teaching certificate and master’s in administration from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. He grew up in Northern California, and has also lived in London and Atlanta.
The Portland Public Schools is Maine’s largest school district, with about 6,500 students, and also is its most diverse, according to portlandschools.org. About one-third of the district’s students come from homes where languages other than English are spoken —a total of more than 50 languages. Fifty-one percent of the district’s students are white and 49 percent are students of color. About half of PPS students qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.
Last week, Anton told the WRED Board, “It’s been a really fun seven years. I appreciate everything. You guys are in really, really, really good hands. And just I wish you all well and thank you for the opportunity.”
Anton’s successor is Bob Thibault, principal of Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School. They have worked together to ensure a smooth transition.
WRED Board member Crystal Corriveau said Anton helped her realize she had a voice in her children’s education and to “tone down the crazy.”
“I really want to say thank you because in Windham, we didn’t know we had [a voice] until Bill came along,” said Corriveau, who along with Erin Kehoe is suing the town and three residents for voter fraud related to a vote to close Windham Elementary in 2021.
Board member Dana West said he “really enjoyed” working with Anton and Board Vice Chairman Joe Wincrich on negotiations. He also thanked Anton for being welcoming when he first joined the board.
Board member Lindsay Bertram described Anton as “the rock that we all needed at times, when things felt real crazy around here.” She wondered if she would have stayed on the board as long as she did had Anton not been around.
“I really appreciate your approach to keeping the sanity and keeping us all moving forward and making progress and doing the best things for all of the kids,” she said. “I hope that you have all of the best in your new endeavors.”
Winrich called Maine “extremely lucky to be getting” Anton.
“You are a standout in the many superintendents that I have worked with,” board member Emily Long said, noting how Anton always put students and families first. “I have greatly admired that and your steady hand through some really tough times.”